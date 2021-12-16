HomeCelebrity News

Taye Diggs Has Become An Overnight Viral Star On TikTok

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Since making his film debut in 1998 with the Angela Bassett-led classic How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Taye Diggs has embarked on an illustrious acting career in movies, television and even theater.

Although he’s previously played funny characters in the past with projects like Malibu’s Most Wanted and Opening Night, the 50-year-old Hollywood star has recently found newfound success on social media as TikTok’s favorite new comedian.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Diggs is currently taking TikTok by storm by making outlandishly goofy videos that are literally about just having pure fun. Unlike fellow celebrities like Jason Derulo that’ve been criticized for being corny, the reactions have been completely opposite for “tiktoktaye.” Since joining last week with a very DIY rendition of Jaden Smith’s song “ICON” (seen above), Diggs has garnered over 400,000 followers, 2.4 million likes, and views-per-video that range from close to 500,000 to over 4 million.

The randomness of his TikToks are what seem to be the core of his appeal. In one video, he’s simply driving in his car while singing a made-up tune that goes, “Sometimes when I’m driving by myself in my car I’ll make myself laugh.” In between words, he literally starts doing just that with an exaggerated laugh that could easily confuse any bystander into thinking he’s having a mental breakdown. On another occasion, he’s rocking a bucket hat and Biggie sweatshirt while salsa dancing, singing inaudibly off-key and clearly running out of breath.

 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

 

Take a look below at some of the many people enjoying Taye Diggs embracing his comedic side on TikTok with unfiltered, unabashed and irresistibly entertaining videos that we’re sure will become more hilarious as he gets further acclimated with the popular video-sharing platform:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Taye Diggs Has Become An Overnight Viral Star On TikTok  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Hey @TayeDiggs I guess we’re both new on TikTok

via @jadapsmith

2. taye diggs does things we do when we’re alone but he just records it

via @buzzcutzuko

3. I don’t tiktok but if I did, i would follow Taye Diggs. He’s a hoot fr.

via @CommDevCatalyst

4. The way Taye Diggs feeds my ADHD brain >>>

via @align_intuition

5. Let me sit this right here

via @SuchALady85

6. they should’ve never given Taye Diggs a tiktok

via @whitleygwayne

7. taye diggs is on tiktok singin sounds cause he don’t know how to add them

via @glossyaya

8. I really want somebody to take Taye Diggs’ phone away

via @Yatande_

9. Taye Diggs’ entire TikTok account is pure chaos and comedy

via @BabyBKC98

10. Yea taye diggs ain’t nobody you wanna play with i know crazy when i see it

via @lilduval

Latest
8 items

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000…

On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156…
01.01.70

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87
Close