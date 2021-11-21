American Music Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: The Show Stopping Looks From The American Music Awards Red Carpet

2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

The 2021 American Music Awards are well underway and some of the hottest celebs are making their way down the red carpet to show off their looks during one of music’s biggest nights. The fashion trends are front and center, with many beauties showing up to rock their best cut-out gowns, little black dresses, pantsuits, tuxedos, and bold, sparkly ensembles.

Show host Cardi B kicked off the evening and set the fashion bar high as she slayed the red carpet in a stunning black gown. Chloe Bailey, Marsai Martin, and JoJo were also in attendance as they turned heads on the carpet in their own respective fashionable numbers. The annual awards show is currently airing from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and as we prepare to be entertained by some of the biggest musicians in the music industry, let’s swoon over the glitz, glam, and fashion in our American Music Awards Red Carpet Rundown.

 

 

1. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

Cardi B won the night in this stunning black Schiaparelli gown and gold mask.

2. Coi Leray

Coi Leray Source:Getty

Coi Leray kept it cute and classy in this one-shoulder, sparkly black gown.

3. Rachel Lindsey

Rachel Lindsey Source:Getty

Television personality Rachel Lindsey served in this all-black everything pants look.

4. JoJo

JoJo Source:Getty

Singer JoJo shined in this sparky silver cut out gown. 

5. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Source:Getty

Marsai Martin looked stunning in this shimmering multi colored gown. 

6. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

Billy Porter never disappoints in this flamboyant baby blue umbrella hat and suit.

7. Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall Source:Getty

Zuri Hall shows off her svelte curves in a glistening gown.

8. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

AMA’s host Cardi B served us two stunning looks on the red carpet.

9. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey set the internet on fire with her sultry black gown with high split and keyhole design.

