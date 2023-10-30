The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023

Every year we look forward to celebrity Halloween costumes 2023 and this year is no different. When else can you see your favorite celebrity dress up like another celebrity? Or see your favorite music mogul dress up like a demonic clown like Pennywise from It (Diddy did it) or the late Heath Ledger’s diabolical Joker (Diddy did that too)? Celebrity Halloween costumes make the spooky occasion that much more entertaining.
From Ice Spice to Saweetie, our favorite celebrities are breaking the Internet with their celebrity Halloween costumes in 2023.
With Halloween falling on a Tuesday, celebrities have been dressing up in their costumes all weekend. There are plenty more celebrity Halloween costumes when the calendar page tears to the 31st. Ice Spice broke the Internet this weekend dressing up like Betty Boop when she hit the Powerhouse stage in a itsy bitsy red dress that revealed her boops. Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG showed off their acting skills recreating a popular Poetic Justice scene. Saweetie trolled critics with her fabulous spin on the cult classic Edward Scissorhands, rocking her longest nails yet! Adele gave us spooky glam as Morticia at her concert wearing a sleek black wig, a ghoulish gown, and makeup to die for. Keke Palmer resurrected Frankenstein for her celebrity Halloween costume in 2023.
Last year, Diddy threw a star-studded Deleon-sponsored Halloween party where he paraded around the streets in his The Dark Knight Joker costume. It’s safe to say he owned the best Halloween costume in 2022. And now, he’s teasing us with his celebrity Halloween costume 2023. He captioned a clip of his epic 2022 Halloween visuals with the caption, “Y’all ready?”
Keep scrolling for more celebrity Halloween costumes 2023.
1. Saweetie
Edward or Edwina? Saweetie remixed this cult classic for her Halloween costume this year.
2. Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow’s hilarious celebrity costume of Katt Williams has a beautiful origin story. According to the model, she watched Williams’ standup comedy special in the 7th grade which empowered her self-confidence.
3. Adele
“Hello from the other side,” took on new meaning this weekend when Adele served spooky glam as Morticia Addams at her performance in Vegas.
4. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton showed love to Katy Perry, dressing up like the pop icon at a costume party in L.A. on Saturday.
5. Teyana Taylor
We can always count on Teyana Taylor to take everything she does to the next level, including her Halloween costume inspired by Marlon Wayan’s classic character Loc Dog.
6. Arnold Alonzo
Celebrity hairstylist and influencer Arnold Alonzo recreated this iconic NeNe Leakes scene and viral moment.
7. Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey gave us her best Janet Jackson impression with her Halloween costume from Poetic Justice. Her boyfriend DDG gave us his best Tupac.
8. Ice Spice
Ice Spice broke the Internet with her sexy rendition of Betty Boop at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2023.
9. Barbie Ferreira
Former Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira was an “injectable nurse from hell” in this sexy and spooky costume.
10. Skyh Black and KJ Smith
Skyh Black and KJ Smith recreated this iconic pop culture moment for Halloween 2023.
11. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney pulled a dress out of her sister Kim Kardashian’s closet and gave us this iconic Met Gala moment for Halloween.
12. Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer’s face card didn’t decline in her “Frankencunt” Halloween costume.
13. Toya Wright
Toya Wright is the queen of hearts for Halloween this year.
14. Heather Sanders
Sexyy Red is a popular Halloween Costume, this year, so we expect to see it a lot. Heather did her thing by dressing up like the “Pound Town” rapper for Halloween. And Drake came along for the fun.
15. Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey gave us two looks for Halloween. First, she was Catwoman for her performance and appearance at Bette Midler’s annual Halloween party in New York City.
16. Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey pulled out her blonde wig for her Game Of Thrones Halloween costume. She posted the sexy shot with the caption “I am Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragon.”
17. Lizzo
Lizzo payed homage to the late Tina Turner with her Halloween costume this year.
18. Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion gave us her best Hottieween costume in this Tim Burton-themed look.
19. Monique Rodriguez
Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriguez and her daughter Kenzie took a page out of Beyonce and Blue Ivy’s book for this epic ‘Renaissance World Tour’ costume.
20. Myles Garrett
NFL baller Myles Garrett went all out for his Halloween costume this year, showing up to the Browns vs Seahawks game as the Creeper from Jeeper’s Creepers.
21. Lola Monroe
Video vixen turned artist, Lola Monroe, put the purrr in this sexy Catwoman costume.
22. Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer gave us not one but two costumes, this year. Barbie was a big deal this year, but Keke put her Black spin on it, dressing up like Tyra Banks’ Life-Size doll character.