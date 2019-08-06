CLOSE
Mass Shootings , Republicans , video games
HomePhotos

Gamers Flawlessly Troll Republicans On Twitter With #VideoGamesAreToBlame

Posted August 6, 2019

Microsoft Launch Flagship London Store

Source: Peter Summers / Getty

After the two tragic mass shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Republicans went to their old bag of tricks. Instead of putting the blame where it rightfully belonged, America’s fixation with guns, they blamed video games and mental illness instead. Gamers took to Twitter to unite and troll the GOP for their ridiculous take.

It’s clear the NRA has Republicans nuts in a vice grip when it comes to this matter cause they always blame everything, but the gun manufactures. Immediately after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas that saw 20 people killed, and 26 injured, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick got the video game blame train going. With no proof or evidence, he accused the gaming industry of “teaching kids how to kill.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Then it was the House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy’s turn to blame video games. During an interview with Fox News, of course, he stated with no facts:

“But the idea of these video games to dehumanize individuals, to have a game of shooting individuals and others. I’ve always felt that is a problem for future generations and others. We watched from studies shown before of what it does to individuals. When you look at these photos of how it took place, you can see the actions within video games and others.”

Finally, it was the orange menace’s turn to following the same talking points. While failing miserably to unite the country after the violent weekend, Trump also used the “violent video games” excuse.

This follows Trump’s meeting with “members of the video game industry” after the shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nothing came of the meeting as you can expect with no real action in the form of sensible gun laws coming to fruition.

Gamers have become fed up with Republicans led by Trump blaming their favorite form of entertainment and fired back by trolling them. The #videogamesaretoblame hashtag caught fire instantly with video game Twitter using the cartoonish violence in their favorite games as a reason for made up violent incidents.

It’s a brilliant flip on the narrative, to see all of them hit the gallery below.

Photo: Peter Summers / Getty

Gamers Flawlessly Troll Republicans On Twitter With #VideoGamesAreToBlame was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After…

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in…
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…

The fact that the World Wide Web turns 28 years old today either means Millennials are getting old, the Internet…
08.07.19
Unholy: The Pastor Cursed The Landlord’s Firstborn Child

We all know that God is the only one who can give and take life. And a woman or man…
08.07.19
#BRUHNews: Brazilian Gang Leader Tried To Escape From…

Just when you thought you heard it all Brazil shows you what spicy really means. An inmate did the most…
08.06.19
Gucci Hires Global Head Of Diversity After Blackface…

Gucci is making good on their promises after what is being called the biggest faux pas in the fashion industry.…
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…

A Georgia teen was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during…
08.06.19
Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]

Victoria’s Secret has just hired a transgender model for the first time ever.
08.06.19
Neil deGrasse Tyson Apologizes For Headass Tweet About…

Neil deGrasse Tyson is eating space crow. The astrophysicist is apologizing for the headass tweet he dropped yesterday (August 4)…
08.06.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…

Happy Birthday to the legend and one of the faces of Black Excellence.
08.05.19
Alleged Trump Supporter Struggle Fades Elderly White Man…

With the campaign season kicking into high gear, President Donald Trump is once again on the road rallying the stupid…
08.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close