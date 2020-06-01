CLOSE
virgil abloh
HomePhotos

Black Twitter Drags Virgil Abloh For Showing Off His Cheap Donation For Protestors’ Bail

Posted 16 hours ago

“Off-White” designer, Virgil Abloh is being dragged on social media after showing off his $50 donation to (F)empower‘s protestor bail fund.

As founder and CEO of the luxury streetwear brand ‘Off White’ and artistic director of menswear line at Louis Vuitton, social media users were shocked that he showed off his donation of only $50 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

After ranting on his Instagram story about how “streetwear is dead” and protestors looting his colleague, Sean Wotherspoon’s store, Twitter users were upset about the lack of support and his small contribution to the community.

Following his donation, Black Twitter unpacked how expensive Abloh’s products are in correlation to his donation, check out what they had to say about Virgil.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Black Twitter Drags Virgil Abloh For Showing Off His Cheap Donation For Protestors’ Bail  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Latest
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…

Protestors are making sure their messages are being not only heard, but also seen.
06.01.20
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…

The coronavirus has officially claimed the lives of over 100,000 people in the United States over the span of four months.
05.29.20
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…

Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who fired at officers as they entered their apartment in…
05.27.20
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Close