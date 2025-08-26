Listen Live
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Published on August 26, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

 

Baltimore City Hall

Source: ANDREY DENISYUK / Getty

Updated Aug. 26, 2025, 12:00 p.m.

A contract dispute between Johns Hopkins Medicine and UnitedHealthcare has left nearly 60,000 patients in the Maryland region without in-network coverage as of Monday.

The agreement’s expiration affects Johns Hopkins facilities in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., which are now considered out-of-network for patients with UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored plans, Individual Family Plans, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid. Johns Hopkins facilities in Florida are not impacted.

Related Stories

The two sides had been negotiating for months but failed to reach a new deal. UnitedHealthcare said Johns Hopkins demanded terms that would raise costs for members and employers.

“Despite our repeated efforts to compromise, Johns Hopkins Medicine maintained its demands for contractual provisions that would harm employers as well as our members,” UnitedHealthcare said in a statement.

Johns Hopkins disputed that claim, saying it has sought to strengthen patient protections and improve access to care.  “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to reach an agreement with United that puts patients ahead of profits,” the health system said.

Both organizations said they will continue negotiating.

Patients with UnitedHealthcare will now face higher out-of-network costs if they choose Johns Hopkins providers or hospitals. Those undergoing active or long-term treatments, such as cancer care or transplants, may qualify for continuity-of-care exceptions, which would temporarily allow them to remain covered.

UnitedHealthcare said patients enrolled in the Veterans Affairs Community Care Network will not be affected. Patients can call the number on the back of their insurance card to confirm what services are covered.

Johns Hopkins has pledged to keep negotiating, while UnitedHealthcare said it remains hopeful for a quick resolution. Until then, tens of thousands of patients across the region face uncertainty about where they can receive affordable care.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Stay informed with the latest updates from Baltimore in 2025. From breaking news to major developments, here are the top stories shaping the city this year.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…

Click Here For More Local News You May Have Missed

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

 

 

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

1. Union for Anne Arundel County bus drivers and aides authorize strike

2. Johns Hopkins, UnitedHealthcare fail to reach deal over insurance coverage

3. Kilmar Abrego Garcia taken into ICE custody in Baltimore

4. Cybersecurity incident at MTA impacts mobility transit service, new bookings unavailable

5. Towson’s rat problem addressed by Baltimore County officials after WJZ report

6. Gov. Wes Moore invites President Trump to Maryland for public safety walk

7. Maryland college student moves into dorm after MHEC restores grant

8. Jewish students, parents, teachers push back against antisemitism allegations at BCPS

9. MDTA says revisions to new Key Bridge could speed construction, limit impact

10. MTA rolls out rules of conduct, new law takes effect in October

11. Body of missing swimmer recovered from Beaver Dam swimming quarry

12. U.S. Coast Guard confirms ship explosion near Baltimore’s Key Bridge site

13. Maryland’s SNAP-ED program to shut down October 1

14. Baltimore residents worried after recent burglaries in Mount Washington

15. BGE asks customers to limit electricity after substation disconnection

16. Baltimore mayor responds after President Trump takes jab at the city

17. Convicted killer of Maryland mother Rachel Morin sentenced to life in prison

18. 4 children, 2 adults killed in Maryland house fire

19. Police investigating mass shooting in Park Heights

20. Former youth pastor facing child sex abuse charges in Baltimore County

21. Anne Arundel County Police expands drone program to enhance safety

22. Baltimore County listed in latest DOJ report of U.S. “sanctuary jurisdictions”

23. Baltimore’s DPW is making “visible progress” for heat protection, report finds

24. Cause of partial downtown building collapse unclear as city officials wait for inspection

25. Baltimore police sends out more patrols to Federal Hill following recent violence

26. Dali shipbuilder sued over power failure that led to collision with Key Bridge

27. Maryland teen drowns after storm pushes him into draining pipe, officials say

28. Baltimore City schools accused of neglecting incidents of antisemitism

29. Howard County passes emergency bill targeting for-profit house parties

30. Maryland patients face uncertainty as Johns Hopkins, UnitedHealthcare clash over insurance coverage

31. 10 hurt, 5 hospitalized after possible hazardous materials incident at Poultry processing plant

32. Baltimore children under 12 ride free onboard MTA buses

33. Video shows chaos as gunfire is heard in Baltimore’s Federal Hill

34. Woman found dead along shoulder of Baltimore Beltway

35. BGE, Pepco customers will save around $3 on monthly energy bill starting in 2026

36. Maryland pastor arrested by ICE agents, community rallies in support

37. Morgan State unveils new off-campus student housing development

38. New Baltimore County Inspector General appointed as current one was rejected

39. Vehicle with body pulled from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

40. Family of Ronald Silver II sues Baltimore over DPW worker’s death

41. Judge orders Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release, another bars immediate ICE detention

42. Nurses at Baltimore hospital hold 1-day strike over staffing, patient care concerns

43. Baltimore City school board meeting derailed by offensive video

44. Ocean City, Maryland residents reject ordinance that would restrict short-term rentals

45. Baltimore County teachers to see cost of living raise in September under agreement with district

46. Baltimore Ravens’ veterans report to training camp with high expectations

47. Worker dies after getting trapped in trench at Baltimore County construction site

48. Part of York road still closed after major water main break in Baltimore County

49. $200k grant funding approved for new flood warning system in Baltimore

50. 35 cars, two businesses broken into in Baltimore’s Federal Hill, police say

51. Juveniles to be detained if arrested while on ankle monitoring under new DJS guidelines

52. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announces buyout offer for state employees

53. 25 people hospitalized due to suspected overdose in West Baltimore

54. Baltimore Police to share body cam video in fatal shooting of 70-year-old woman

55. DPW to start trash and recycling collections at 5:00 A.M. during summer months

56. Baltimore’s collapsed Key Bridge remains to be demolished this week

57. Marilyn Mosby says she hit rock bottom, criticizes current Baltimore State’s Attorney

58. Maryland joins 19 states suing Trump administration over Medicaid data release to DHS

59. Baltimore City Council President, other leaders demanding end to BGE multi-year rate hikes

60. Baltimore Police officer charged with rape of 16-year-old girl

61. Marilyn Mosby says State’s Attorney Ivan Bates filed complaint against her over Syed case

62. Baltimore County fire chief gives update on house explosion in Rosedale

63. New Maryland state laws to go into effect, including hiring freeze

64. Maryland State Police crack down on multiple illegal car rallies

65. Baltimore Fire union raises concerns over city’s decision to downgrade 4 medic units

66. Ocean City, Maryland’s new beach tent rules cause confusion for visitors

67. Undeground fire in Downtown Baltimore on Saturday under investigation

68. Demolition of last remnants of Francis Scott Key Bridge to begin next month

69. Accusers of ex-Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker left with “stain” of his denial, attorneys say

70. Man dies in Baltimore police custody, prompting investigation

71. Baltimore City Police say woman, 70, lunged with knife before officer shot and killed her

72. Maryland to implement state hiring freeze, buyouts, due to historic fiscal challenge

73. Justice Department asks Abrego Garcia not be released on federal charges

74. Man sentenced to life for murder of 12-year-old Baltimore girl

75. Amtrak train stuck in tunnel without power near Baltimore amid heat wave in Maryland

76. Second quadruple shooting reported in West Baltimore after 2 adults, 2 teens injured

Second quadruple shooting reported in West Baltimore after 2 adults, 2 teens injured

77. Baltimore Mayor Scott signs $4.6 billion budget for fiscal year 2026

78. AFRAM brings sense of community back to Druid Hill for 49th year

79. BOPA has new agreement with Baltimore City, will operate as “Create Baltimore”

80. Baltimore community mourns arabber who was fatally shot by police

81. Baltimore leaders focus on reintegration to keep crime rates down

82. Investigators release body camera footage from deadly police shooting in Dundalk

83. Baltimore gym teacher accused of inappropriately touching students

84. CIAA Tournament To Remain in Baltimore through 2029

85. Suspect dead after Baltimore police shooting leaves officer injured

86. Orioles minor league player Luis Guevara, 19, dies in personal watercraft crash in Florida

87. MTA introduces plan for future of Baltimore’s bus services

88. Suspended Maryland teacher found not guilty of sexually abusing students in partial verdict

89. Maryland releases updates to Tenant’s Bill of Rights, takes effect July 1

90. Baltimore lawyer alleges Meta, Google allowing “squatter networks”

91. Baltimore City Council passes $4.6 billion 2026 budget

92. University of Maryland Medical System sues company over denied service claims

93. Maryland Attorney General Brown preliminary agrees to settlement with Purdue Pharma

94. 1 man dead, 2 other injured after shooting on Maryland I-70

95. Hundreds gather at State capitol in Annapolis for ‘No Kings’ rally

96. Gov. Moore announces relief funding for some BGE customers to help with high energy costs

97. State highway officials say Baltimore Beltway project will reduce congestion along I-695

98. Police investigating Maryland couple accused of killing, hiding the body of a 3-year-old girl

99. Baltimore teacher allegedly choked her neighbor over trash cleanup

100. Maryland man dead, trooper hurt in multi-car crash on I-95

101. Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to U.S. to face federal criminal charges

102. Maryland could see a spike in health insurance costs in 2026

103. Ground beef distributed in Maryland and around the nation could contain E. Coli

104. Baltimore County approves 4.9% water rate increase

105. Local police warn of uptick in break-ins as summer season approaches

106. Howard County Public Schools cutting more than 120 jobs as school boards slashes budget

107. Diesel Spill from Johns Hopkins Vendor Tanks Sends 2,000 Gallons into Inner Harbor

108. Baltimore Mayor Scott says DOGE cuts are “irresponsible” as Johns Hopkins freezes hiring

109. Baltimore building collapses after truck crashes

110. Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker lists Maryland home for $3.2 million

111. BGE to shift supply costs onto lower-usage months, reducing peak season bills

112. Several new laws go into effect in Maryland

113. 16-year-old convicted of killing classmate at Joppatowne High School

114. WNBA star Caitlin Clark ruled out of Wednesday’s WNBA game in Baltimore

115. Man and woman killed in double shooting in Baltimore on Memorial Day

116. Baltimore Police to increase presence for major holidays and high-profile events

117. Baltimore sees spike in juvenile crime as repeat offenders go unchecked

118. Baltimore’s Jewish community seeks more patrols after Israel Embassy staffers shot

119. Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay is seeing a concerning drop in blue crabs

120. Baltimore police release video of deadly officer shooting

121. Juvenile crime in Baltimore is out of control, City State’s Attorney says

122. Police remind the public to stay vigilant against potential post-storm scams

123. Investigation underway after Police say a County Officer shot man armed with knife

124. 17-year veteran of Baltimore Fire Department dies in skills training session

125. West Baltimore warehouse condemned after Monday fire, faces demolition

126. Fines to increase for Baltimore parking violations

127. Baltimore mother killed on Mother’s Day and her birthday

128. Man killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in North Baltimore, police say

129. Demolition of Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course to begin after 150th Preakness Stakes

130. Justin Tucker released by Baltimore Ravens amid sexual misconduct allegations

131. Baltimore mayor announces summer youth engagement strategy

132. New group aims to revitalize downtown Baltimore

133. Family of man killed by Baltimore County police says he wasn’t violent

134. Baltimore County police investigating scams by pet cremation service

135. Guilty verdict handed to man on trial for Rachel Morin’s murder

136. Trial for Rachel Morin’s accused killer resumes Monday

137. Family seeks police footage of Baltimore County crash that killed a man and 2 children

138. Supreme Court rules U.S. must facilitate return of mistakenly deported Maryland man

139. Baltimore schools votes to prohibit cellphone use

140. U.S. Department of Education pulls millions it committed to Maryland

141. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott touts drop in crime

142. Maryland reparations bill inches forward

143. Ravens Coach John Harbaugh reaches three-year extension to stay in Baltimore through 2028

144. Trial for accused murderer of Rachel Morin set to begin

145. Jane Doe identified in 29-year-old Baltimore County cold case through new DNA technology

146. Family of DPW worker who died of heat exhaustion calls for justice

147. One Year Later: Key Bridge Collapse

148. Baltimore’s Own Derik Queen Calls Game!

149. President Trump singles out Baltimore schools while dismantling Department of Education

150. NTSB to release new information in Key Bridge collapse investigation

151. Baltimore County child murdered on Christmas Eve honored by State Senate

152. Civil lawsuit filed against man convicted in daycare sexual abuse case

153. 5th person pleads guilty in mass shooting in Baltimore’s Brooklyn Homes

154. Baltimore County Police Shooting: Suspect Identified as City School Teacher with Prior Gun Conviction

155. Baltimore County officer released from hospital after last week’s shooting

156. Baltimore residents respond as city ramps up parking enforcement

157. Baltimore County police officer injured in shooting at Catonsville precinct

158. Lawsuit against McDonogh School alleges former dean abused students

159. Family of DPW worker who died on the job speaks out on IG report

160. Pedestrian dies after falling under MTA bus in downtown Baltimore,

161. Maryland resident has case of measles, health department confirms

162. Maryland lawmakers consider tax on sugary drinks

163. Adnan Syed will not have to return to prison for Hae Min Lee’s murder

164. Proposed bill in Maryland would punish parents for some offenses committed by juveniles

165. CIAA tournaments put Baltimore in the spotlight

166. Baltimore County schools approve $2.98 billion budget

167. Anne Arundel County government buildings impacted by cyber incident

168. Morgan State acrobatics and tumbling team goes viral for routine

169. 18-year-old arrested in double shooting near Columbia mall

170. Maryland bill aims to use speed assistance technology for reckless drivers

171. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore appointed for Cohort of Governors

172. 1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting inside Baltimore senior living facility

173. Video shows Amazon delivery driver striking woman, leaving

174. Father sentenced to 65 years for shooting at his child’s birthday inside Maryland mall

175. Proposed bill in Howard County aims to create more affordable housing

176. BGE explains reasons for rising utility rates

177. Baltimore sheriff’s deputies overpaid by millions, OIG report shows

178. Baltimore City leaders aim to hold BGE accountable for rising utility bills

179. Baltimore County schools investigating teacher over social media post allegedly to help ICE

180. Baltimore community mourns death of longtime WBAL Reporter Tim Tooten

181. Man accused of AI impersonation of Pikesville principal indicted

182. Printing error causes Maryland comptroller’s office to send sensitive data to wrong addresses

183. Maryland’s highest court upholds ending statute of limitations on child abuse lawsuits

184. Design for Maryland’s new Key Bridge unveiled, 10 months after tragic collapse

185. Maryland lawmakers introduce legislation to address BGE price increases

186. Ravens fan pleads guilty to attacking Washington Commanders fans

187. Proposed bill would increase speeding fines in Baltimore City

188. Massage therapists accuse Ravens’ Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct

189. Baltimore area first responders called to DC plane crash site

190. Proposed bill would prevent police from pulling over drivers for certain offenses

191. Daniel Hersl, of disgraced GTTF, granted supervised release

192. Middle River mother charged with murder in the death of her 11-year-old daughter

193. Baltimore DPW’s water and sewer rate hike approved by city’s spending board

194. Baltimore residents report stinky odor

195. Four injured after student attacked at Baltimore high school

196. BGE customers raise concerns over extreme bill increase

197. New bill seeks to find cause of student absenteeism in Baltimore City schools

198. U.S. Supreme Court will not hearing case on Maryland’s strict gun licensing laws

199. 18-year-old charged with murder of woman at Baltimore hotel

200. Security guard shot during altercation at Baltimore McDonald’s

201. Bird flu detected at Maryland poultry farm on Eastern Shore, Maryland officials say

202. $2.9 million allocated for railroad crossing upgrades in Baltimore County after Rosedale collisions

203. Baltimore police investigate man’s death as first homicide of 2025

204. Community mourns 4-year-old’s death at Baltimore County viewing

205. Baltimore State’s Attorney discusses violent repeat offender accountability

206. New Maryland law helps amputees cover special prosthetics

207. Former Pikesville principal sues Baltimore County schools over AI recording

208. Baltimore City DPW hold public meetings on proposed water rate increase

209. Maryland lawmakers to consider cellphone restrictions in schools

210. Marylanders approve of Gov. Wes Moore in Gonzales poll

211. $85 million invested for Highway to Nowhere redevelopment

212. Key Bridge pre-construction phase to begin

213. Maryland leaders strategize Baltimore crime plan

214. Maryland Senator Katherine Klausmeier named as Baltimore County executive,

215. Maryland sees its first major snow storm of the season in January

216. Rapper Lupe Fiasco to serve as hip-hop professor at Johns Hopkins’ Peabody Institute

217. Johnny Olszewski to be sworn into Congress

218. Man accused of killing Rachel Morin wants trial out of Harford County

219. Baltimore’s Camp Small recovering month after massive fire

220. Baltimore County father accused of killing son, injuring 3 others

221. Baltimore police touts decline in violence for second-straight year

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close