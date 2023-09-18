Yo Gotti Showers Angela Simmons On Her Birthday, Angela Slays In Custom Caszé

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

is showering his manifested boo Angela Simmons with everything her heart could desire to celebrate her 36th birthday. Angela took to Instagram, early this morning, to share a birthday message in a fabulous custom Caszé dress before giving us a glimpse into her day and some special treats from the CMG boss.

The beauty entrepreneur posted an Instastories of herself walking into a serenade session with stunning floral arrangements and gift boxes. She captioned the clip, “Babyyyy @Yogotti Happy Crying.”

Angela Simmons Birthday Look

Angela Simmons never misses a moment to serve style; her birthday look this year was no different. The CEO honored her 36th trip around the sun rocking a custom jewel-embellished Caszé dress that accentuated her curves and enhanced her alluring persona. The gleaming mini frock featured a plunging neckline and a halter strap. The socialite topped her ensembles off with black strappy heels, diamond drop earrings, and an elevated French manicure. She wore long hair in loose curls, and her makeup consisted of a natural yet glamorous beat.

Simmons’ public evolution has been nothing short of amazing. Being the daughter of Hip-Hop legend Reverend Run catapulted her into stardom; however, the Queens native took the torch and created her own lane. Simmons has birthed several businesses over the years and amassed quite a following on social media.

Her edgy style and exciting lifestyle with her famous boo, Yo Gotti, make her a joy to keep up with. Whether she’s hopping out of the luxury automobiles in fancy gowns, lounging on an exotic beach in sizzling bikinis, spending time with her adorable son, or participating in a little retail therapy in high-end stores, Simmons seems to be stylishly living her best life, and we are here for it.

Simmons is used to getting elaborate gifts from her rapper boyfriend, so we can’t wait to see what she will get this year. Until then, to commemorate her birthday and to pay homage to a few of her chic slays, below are five times Angela Simmons exuded that in-your-face Virgo energy.

Yo Gotti Showers Angela Simmons On Her Birthday, Angela Slays In Custom Caszé was originally published on hellobeautiful.com