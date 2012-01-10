CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lennox Hill Hospital Clears Things Up Regarding Beyonce Birth

Leave a comment

Lenox Hill Hospital Executive Director Frank Danza issued a statement responding to inaccurate news media reports regarding the presence of Beyonce, Jay-Z, baby Blue and the Carter family at the hospital:

It reads as follows…

“Lenox Hill Hospital and its staff were delighted to welcome the Carter family for the birth of their firstborn on Saturday evening, but we are troubled by the misinformation being circulated in some news media reports. The suggestion that the couple paid $1.3 million to rent an entire maternity floor is simply not true. The family is housed in an executive suite at the hospital and is being billed the standard rate for those accommodations.  Our executive suites are available for any patient, including the food service and amenities provided to the Carter family.

“The family does have its own security detail on site. However, the hospital has been and continues to be in control of managing all security at the facility. We have made every effort to ensure minimal disruption to other families experiencing the births of their own children over the past three days. No security plan that we or the Carters’ security team put in place would have prevented or delayed families from gaining access to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and to date, no families have complained to the hospital about being denied access to the NICU.

“Lenox Hill Hospital takes patient privacy and safety very seriously. And while we congratulate the Carter family on the birth of their child, we value the loyalty of ALL of our patients and always strive to ensure a positive experience, knowing that the birth of a child is a wonderful moment producing memories that last a lifetime.

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act…

The Crown Act helps protect Black women against discrimination regarding their natural hair in the work place.
07.01.19
Felicia Leatherwood Talks My Black Is Beautiful And…

Instead Of Just Saying 'My Black Is Beautiful', Now You Can Buy It For Your Hair
07.01.19
Howard University Student And Aspiring Dentist Killed By…

Many kids have dreams about what they want to do when they grow up. When a woman from Buffalo, New…
07.01.19
Let’s Not Forget When Joe Biden Called Obama…

The former VP has a history of hiccups when it comes to discussing race.
07.01.19
James Alex Fields, Jr. Sentenced To Life In…

The White Supremacist who plowed into a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, during the Unite the Right Rally in…
07.01.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Checks Ex-VP Joe Biden On…

The Democratic Party debates saw the pool of presidential hopefuls angling to stand out amongst the throng ahead of the…
06.28.19
Man Dies After Being Kicked Off Airplane Returning…

Travelers beware; the deaths tied to the Dominican Republic continue. Another man has lost his life after visiting the Caribbean…
06.28.19
New Jersey Couple On Vacation In Barbados Disappears…

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, were only three days into their trip when they disappeared after renting jet…
07.01.19
NeNe Leakes Calls Cynthia Bailey “Weak and Desperate”…

Lore’l had a little girl chat with Mrs. NeNe Leakes before the opening of “Swagg Boutique”. This is currently her…
07.01.19
Michigan Woman Claims She Was Told To Give…

J. Alexander's restaurant is being accused of racial profiling.
06.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close