Woman Claim Chris Brown Stole Her iPhone

A woman claim that Chris Brown stole her iPhone outside a South Beach nightclub when she tried to take a picture of him.

In a police report Christal Shanae Spann, 24, says she and her friends saw Brown and rapper Tyga leaving the Cameo club Saturday night/Sunday morning. Spann told police she saw Brown get into a black Bentley, and she used her phone to take a picture of him in the car.

 Spann claims Brown grabbed her phone and said “… you ain’t going to put that on no website,” and drove off.

The report listed the potential crime as “robbery by sudden snatching,” which is a felony.

“My prosecutors are currently speaking with the witnesses and reviewing all of the materials supplied by Miami Beach police,” Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Miami-Dade County’s chief prosecutor told the AP. “Only after these reviews have been completed would any type of action be considered or taken.”

So far, no charges have been filed and there’s been no response from Brown or his legal reps.

Chris Brown is still on supervised probation for beating up Rihanna in 2009. If the charges stick, this could be a big legal issue for Chris.

