After Settling Lawsuit Paula Abdul Sells LA Mansion

After paying out $900,000 to settle a lawsuit over the property, Paula Abdul is selling her Los Angeles mansion for $1.9 million.

Earlier this week the one-time “American Idol” judge and one-time X-Factor judge was forced to pay the money to a woman who tripped on a damaged pathway at the house and fell in 2009.

Paula’s have another bad memory of the house. In 2008 a fan died of a drug overdose just steps away from the property.

The Sherman Oaks home have five-bedroom, four-bathroom, a swimming pool, fireplaces, a grand double staircase and a fully-equipped media room.

Also On Magic 95.9: