Charm City
Bernie Mac Gets A Chicago Street Named After Him

In attendance for the sign rising was his widow Rhoda McCullough, daughter Je’Niece McCullough, civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson and about 200 of his fans. The street sign is on the corner near the home where he grew up. 

Mac daughter Je’Niece McCullough says she hopes renaming the street Bernie Mac Street reminds people “they can do whatever they want to do in life.” 

Bernie Mac, born died in August 2008 at age 50 from pneumonia complications, after suffering from sarcoidosis, an autoimmune disease. 

The comedian is best known for his stand-up performance in the Original Kings of Comedy, a tour that showcased several popular contemporary black comedians, and the hit comedy series “The Bernie Mac Show.” 

