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20 Most Affordable Suburbs in the Baltimore Area Right Now

Here Are the Most Affordable Suburbs In The Baltimore Area

Published on May 6, 2026

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Finding an affordable place to live in the Baltimore area can feel like a challenge, but new rankings highlight several suburbs where residents say you can stretch your dollar a little further without sacrificing quality of life.

From quiet, family-friendly communities to areas with easy access to shopping and jobs, these neighborhoods are being recognized for balancing affordability with livability.

A new ranking of Baltimore-area suburbs on Niche.com shows that a lower cost of living doesn’t have to mean fewer amenities. Many of these communities offer strong schools, safe environments, and tight-knit neighborhoods, making them attractive options for families, young professionals, and longtime residents alike.

Here are some of the top affordable suburbs in the Baltimore area:

1. Pleasant Hills

2. Fallston

3. Hampton

4. Kingsville

5. Riverside

6. Riva

7. Edgewood

8. Brooklyn Park

9. Rosedale

10. Joppatowne

11. Arbutus

12. Overlea

13. Linthicum

14. Edgemere

15. Riviera Beach

16. Aberdeen

17. White Marsh

18. Scaggsville

19. Dundalk

20. Perry Hall

Click here to see more.

Here Are the Most Affordable Suburbs In The Baltimore Area was originally published on 92q.com

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