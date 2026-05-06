20 Most Affordable Suburbs in the Baltimore Area Right Now
Here Are the Most Affordable Suburbs In The Baltimore Area
Finding an affordable place to live in the Baltimore area can feel like a challenge, but new rankings highlight several suburbs where residents say you can stretch your dollar a little further without sacrificing quality of life.
From quiet, family-friendly communities to areas with easy access to shopping and jobs, these neighborhoods are being recognized for balancing affordability with livability.
A new ranking of Baltimore-area suburbs on Niche.com shows that a lower cost of living doesn’t have to mean fewer amenities. Many of these communities offer strong schools, safe environments, and tight-knit neighborhoods, making them attractive options for families, young professionals, and longtime residents alike.
Here are some of the top affordable suburbs in the Baltimore area:
1. Pleasant Hills
2. Fallston
3. Hampton
4. Kingsville
5. Riverside
6. Riva
7. Edgewood
8. Brooklyn Park
9. Rosedale
10. Joppatowne
11. Arbutus
12. Overlea
13. Linthicum
14. Edgemere
15. Riviera Beach
16. Aberdeen
17. White Marsh
18. Scaggsville
19. Dundalk
20. Perry Hall
Here Are the Most Affordable Suburbs In The Baltimore Area was originally published on 92q.com