National
Tank: 5 Things A Woman Can Do To Keep It Sexy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tank looks sexy, makes sexy music, and just is sexy, so who better give women tips on how to keep it sexy? Take a look at our exclusive interview with Tank to find out what’s on his top 5 list, and check out his latest album This Is How I Feel!

[ooyala code=”hoOWdvNDpV0nfBoqeY3X_PNodQtuxsaC”]

