CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Why Is Janet Jackson Making A Transgender Documentary?

Leave a comment

Janet Jackson is adding executive producer to her already impressive resume. The singer turned weightloss ambassador has just signed on as the executive producer of a documentary on the lives of transgender people living around the world, as well as their struggles, called “Truth.”

Must Read: MTV Movie Awards 2012: See All The Red Carpet Looks! (PHOTOS)

“All people are very important to me,” Jackson says in a statement. “I’ve been fortunate to make friends and learn about very different lives. Truth is our small chance to ask that you try and understand someone who lives their life in a way that is a little bit different from yours, even though all of our hearts are the same. We want to stop the hate and find understanding.”

Jackson has said that she wants to stop discrimination in the transgender community. Brainchild Films announced this week that Jackson would be doing some of the on-camera interviews. Jackson will have to report to work soon because production begins this summer.

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With Your Fave Black Celebs!

I love that Janet feels so strongly about understanding lives that are far outside her own. While at first I wondered why she would be taking on transgender people in a documentary, I now see that it goes beyond the negative stigma that’s attached to transgendered people. It’s creating an understanding within a world that it so taboo, many people refuse to even touch it. Good for you Janet!

Will you be watching? Let’s discuss on Twitter @Rhapsodani.

Related Links:

Janet Jackson Is Getting “Everything Together” For A New Album!

Janet Jackson Given Racist Gift On Tour

Check Out This Janet Jackson Gallery!

Listen To This Janet Jackson-Inspired Playlist!

Why Is Janet Jackson Making A Transgender Documentary? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Janet Jackson

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close