Why Is Janet Jackson Making A Transgender Documentary?

Janet Jackson is adding executive producer to her already impressive resume. The singer turned weightloss ambassador has just signed on as the executive producer of a documentary on the lives of transgender people living around the world, as well as their struggles, called “Truth.”

“All people are very important to me,” Jackson says in a statement. “I’ve been fortunate to make friends and learn about very different lives. Truth is our small chance to ask that you try and understand someone who lives their life in a way that is a little bit different from yours, even though all of our hearts are the same. We want to stop the hate and find understanding.”

Jackson has said that she wants to stop discrimination in the transgender community. Brainchild Films announced this week that Jackson would be doing some of the on-camera interviews. Jackson will have to report to work soon because production begins this summer.

I love that Janet feels so strongly about understanding lives that are far outside her own. While at first I wondered why she would be taking on transgender people in a documentary, I now see that it goes beyond the negative stigma that’s attached to transgendered people. It’s creating an understanding within a world that it so taboo, many people refuse to even touch it. Good for you Janet!

