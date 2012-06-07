CLOSE
Condolences Offered In Gruesome Cannibalism Killing

The President of Morgan State University has finally spoken in the gruesome cannibal killing that identified troubled 21 University student Alexander Kinyua. ” Let me express on behalf of Morgan State University our deepest condolences for the families affected by the incident in Harford county.” After a long-awaited response many anticipated more than the brief generic response given by University official David Wilson.

The 37-year-old victim and a former Morgan State University Student, Kujoe Bonsafo Agyel -Kodie  was also the room-mate of the perpetrator. In a separate  almost tragic earlier incident Kinyua was charged with beating a campus dorm visitor over the head with a baseball bat with chains attached and standing over the unconscious body with a knife. Later came the missing person that later became known as slain Kujoe Bonsafo Agyel -Kodie.

A Morgan State University ROTC  instructor  said: “he was a Virgina Tech waiting to happen.”

Alexander Kinyua, has been charged is the horrific crime on first degree murder charges and is being held without bail.

comments – add yours
