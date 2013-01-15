Which Atlanta Housewife May Be Hearing Wedding Bells In The Near Future?

I am one to gossip and word on the street is that Kandi Burruss may be hearing wedding bells in the near future. The RHOA” may be an official housewife as her new boyfriend Todd Tucker reportedly proposed recently. Kandi has never been married, but was engaged to now deceased A.J. Jewell.

Kandi and Todd met on the set of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” while filming the girls’ trip to South Africa and started dating during the trip. Dating is forbidden amongst cast and crew, and you know it was real because Todd was willing to quit his job so they could continue their romance, but the company decided to assign him to another show and he was allowed to keep his job.

Kandi told VH1′s “Big Morning Buzz:”

“Well I didn’t think we were allowed to do it [date crew members], but he was willing to resign from the show. Yeah you know, we really got deep and we were like, ‘We got to make a decision.’ At first you know it was hush, hush. And then it just got to a point where we were like, you know what, we don’t care how anybody feels about it. So he doesn’t really work on our show anymore, he still works for the same company, he’s just on a different show.”

The couple recently moved in together and it looks like congratulations may be in order!

