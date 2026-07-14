BGE Service Shutoffs to Resume as Customer Service Improves
BGE Set to Resume Service Shutoffs After Customer Service Moratorium
Baltimore Gas and Electric will resume service shutoffs this week after a temporary moratorium prompted by widespread customer service complaints and communication problems.
The Maryland Public Service Commission suspended BGE disconnections after its Consumer Affairs Division received complaints from about 650 customers. Many reported waiting hours to speak with representatives, failing to receive callbacks and struggling to resolve billing concerns before facing possible termination of service.
The moratorium is scheduled to end after state regulators determined in May that BGE had made significant improvements to its customer service operations. According to the utility, average call wait times dropped from more than four hours in 2025 to approximately two minutes in May 2026. BGE also added customer service employees to handle calls and account concerns.
The company has started notifying customers that normal collection activity will resume, including payment reminders and shutoff notices. BGE is currently contacting customers who are not classified as low-income. Outreach to customers receiving low-income assistance or those with medical protections is expected to begin July 15.
BGE said those customers will not immediately have their service disconnected. The utility plans to offer payment arrangements, budget billing options and information about local and state assistance programs.
In May, BGE reported that approximately 290,000 customers were behind on their bills, owing a combined $224 million. The average past-due balance was $774, representing a 42% increase since the moratorium began.
Consumer advocates remain concerned that the return of collection and shutoff activity could create another surge in customer calls. State regulators said they will continue monitoring BGE’s call center performance to ensure the company can handle increased demand.
Additional relief is expected beginning Jan. 1, when a new program will limit utility costs for eligible low-income households to 6% of their income. BGE is encouraging customers who are struggling with payments to contact the company before their accounts reach the shutoff stage.
BGE Set to Resume Service Shutoffs After Customer Service Moratorium was originally published on 92q.com