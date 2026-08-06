Where to Find Free Back-to-School Supplies Around Baltimore

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Families across the Baltimore area have several opportunities to pick up free school supplies, backpacks and other essentials ahead of the 2026-2027 school year.

Community organizations, churches, businesses and recreation centers are hosting back-to-school giveaways throughout August. Several events will also include family activities, health resources, food, entertainment and community vendors.

Some events require advance registration, while others have already sold out or ended ticket sales. Families should confirm availability and event requirements before attending.

Baltimore-Area Back-to-School Events