Listen Live
Close
News

New Report Says Baltimore Has Some of America’s Worst Drivers

Published on July 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Damaged front bumper of a white car after a traffic accident, close-up view with scratches.
Source: Yaroslav Litun / Getty

Baltimore has been named one of the most collision-prone cities in the country, according to Allstate’s 2026 America’s Best Drivers Report.

The annual report ranked Baltimore No. 3 among the riskiest U.S. cities for drivers, behind only Boston and Washington, D.C. Other cities rounding out the five most collision-prone locations were Worcester and Springfield, Massachusetts.

The ranking means Baltimore drivers experience collisions more frequently than motorists in most of the 200 cities included in the study. Philadelphia was also among the bottom 10, highlighting a broader pattern of increased collision risk across major cities in the Northeast.

Allstate based the rankings on property damage claims data, measuring the average number of years drivers in each city go between collisions. The report also examined driving habits such as speeding, hard braking, nighttime driving and phone use behind the wheel.

“Where you drive plays a role in your risk, but how and when you drive matters just as much,” Laura Hoffman, Allstate’s vice president of auto design and telematics, said.

The report found that distracted driving and nighttime travel are especially common in dense metropolitan areas. Washington, D.C., Boston, Miami and Chicago were among the cities with the highest levels of phone use while driving.

Keep scrolling to see what other cities made the list:

1. Boston, Massachusetts — 3.76 years between collisions


2. Washington, D.C. — 4.24 years between collisions


3. Baltimore, Maryland — 4.49 years between collisions


4. Worcester, Massachusetts — 5.14 years between collisions


5. Springfield, Massachusetts — 5.18 years between collisions


6. Glendale, California — 5.53 years between collisions


7. Providence, Rhode Island — 5.87 years between collisions


8. Sunrise Manor, Nevada — 5.95 years between collisions


9. Los Angeles, California — 5.99 years between collisions


10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 6.12 years between collisions


11. Oakland, California — 6.20 years between collisions


12. Alexandria, Virginia — 6.21 years between collisions


13. Grand Rapids, Michigan — 6.62 years between collisions


14. North Las Vegas, Nevada — 6.63 years between collisions


15. Bridgeport, Connecticut — 6.64 years between collisions


16. Garden Grove, California — 6.79 years between collisions


17. Spring Valley, Nevada — 6.96 years between collisions


18. Paradise, Nevada — 6.98 years between collisions


19. Newark, New Jersey — 7.03 years between collisions


20. Atlanta, Georgia — 7.17 years between collisions

New Report Says Baltimore Has Some of America’s Worst Drivers was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated on chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  Magic 95.9

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Local  |  Editor Staff

America 250: The History and Evolution of Baltimore's Mondawmin Mall

30 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

Crime  |  Jason Lee

Far From Finished: Karmelo Anthony's Defense Files Motions Seeking New Trial, Judge's Recusal

The Buzz
The Buzz  |  Ryan Da Lion

Baltimore County Police Investigating Tragic Shooting That Claimed the Lives of Two Children

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close