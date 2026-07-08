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Baltimore County police find 2 juveniles dead after shooting inside Gwynn Oak house



Baltimore County Police Investigating Tragic Shooting That Claimed the Lives of Two Children

A heartbreaking tragedy has left a Baltimore County community searching for answers.

Police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, believed to be siblings, were found shot to death inside a home on Talles Road in Gwynn Oak Tuesday evening.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers responded to the home around 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When they entered the residence, they found both children dead.

Police Chief Robert McCullough described the scene as one of the most tragic he has witnessed during his career, saying his heart goes out to the family, the neighborhood and everyone who knew the children.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened. Police have not released information about a suspect or whether a weapon has been recovered, but they are asking anyone with information to contact Baltimore County Police or Metro Crime Stoppers.

It’s an unimaginable loss for one family and a painful reminder of how precious life is. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragedy as investigators continue searching for answers. Source: WBAL

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