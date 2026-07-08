Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Baltimore County Police Investigating Tragic Shooting That Claimed the Lives of Two Children

Baltimore County police find 2 juveniles dead after shooting inside Gwynn Oak house

Published on July 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore County police find 2 juveniles dead after shooting inside Gwynn Oak house

Baltimore County Police Investigating Tragic Shooting That Claimed the Lives of Two Children
A heartbreaking tragedy has left a Baltimore County community searching for answers.
Police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, believed to be siblings, were found shot to death inside a home on Talles Road in Gwynn Oak Tuesday evening.
According to Baltimore County Police, officers responded to the home around 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting. When they entered the residence, they found both children dead.
Police Chief Robert McCullough described the scene as one of the most tragic he has witnessed during his career, saying his heart goes out to the family, the neighborhood and everyone who knew the children.
Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened. Police have not released information about a suspect or whether a weapon has been recovered, but they are asking anyone with information to contact Baltimore County Police or Metro Crime Stoppers.
It’s an unimaginable loss for one family and a painful reminder of how precious life is. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tragedy as investigators continue searching for answers. Source: WBAL

More from Magic 95.9

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Trending
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated on chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 5.
Entertainment  |  Magic 95.9

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

15 Items
Music  |  tethomas

Iconic Black Artist Who Never Won a Competitive BET Award

13 Items
Beauty  |  Tatayana Yomary

Amazon Prime Day 2026: 12 Beauty Brands You Need To Shop

Trending
25 Items

Trending

Soccer  |  lexdirects

FIFA Fever Vol. 2: Fine Footballers, Sizzling Soccer Stars, And Wait A Minute… Ain’t That Diamond’s Brother?!

Entertainment  |  Nia Noelle

Rick Ross & Rickey Smiley: Empowering HBCUs on the One Voyage Cruise

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close