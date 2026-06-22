Source: R1 Digital / R1 Digital

Summer is officially here, and Magic 95.9 is bringing the soundtrack to all your warm-weather memories with Magic’s Summer In The City!

Whether you’re heading to a cookout, relaxing by the pool, taking a road trip, or just enjoying the sunshine, Magic 95.9 has everything you need to make your soul feel good this summer. From your favorite classic R&B hits to today’s feel-good favorites, we’re keeping the vibes high all season long.

Tune in throughout the summer for great music, exciting giveaways, community events, and special surprises designed to make your summer unforgettable. Wherever life takes you, Magic 95.9 is right there with you.

Don’t forget to download the Magic 95.9 app and take the party with you wherever you go. Stream your favorite station live, stay connected to local events, and enjoy Baltimore’s best variety of R&B anytime, anywhere.

Summer sounds better with Magic 95.9. Turn it up and enjoy Magic’s Summer In The City!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Download our app on IOS or Android!