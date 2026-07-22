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Wait, What? Man Allegedly Urinates on A Family During Concert At M&T Bank Stadium

Man Who Says His Family Was Urinated on During a Morgan Wallen Concert Speaks Out: ‘His Pants Were Completely Down’ (Exclusive)

Published on July 22, 2026

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Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ! A Baltimore family’s night at a concert turned into an experience they’ll never forget—and not in a good way.
A man says he was attending the concert at M&T Bank Stadium with his wife, brother and young niece. Then another fan standing behind them allegedly began urinating on the group during the show.
He says his wife, brother and 8-year-old niece were all hit. When he turned around, he claims the man had his pants completely down.
What has many people talking, however, is what happened next.
The gentleman understandably upset says he immediately reported the incident to authorities. But was told there wasn’t much officers could do because they didn’t witness it happen.
Now the suspect was detained outside the stadium but was not arrested that night.
Now, Maryland Transportation Authority Police say they’ve opened a criminal investigation and are reviewing security footage to determine whether charges should be filed.
Perhaps the saddest part of the story is that it was the young girl’s very first concert.
The investigation remains ongoing.

Source: People

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