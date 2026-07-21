Boyz II Men and Case To Headline Baltimore’s Charm City Live Festival

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Baltimore is preparing to close out the summer festival season with the return of the Charm City Live Music Festival, featuring performances from R&B legends Boyz II Men and Case.

The fifth annual festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 5, from noon to 9 p.m. at War Memorial Plaza in downtown Baltimore. The event will celebrate the city’s music, arts, culture, businesses and community while bringing thousands of people to the heart of Baltimore.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced the lineup alongside leaders from Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, the Baltimore Development Corporation and the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

“This festival is about celebrating Baltimore and bringing our city together as we close out festival season for the city,” Scott said.

Scott also shared a personal connection to the event, revealing that he met his wife at the inaugural Charm City Live festival five years ago. He said the experience demonstrates the relationships and memories that can be created when the city provides spaces for residents to gather.

In addition to headliners Boyz II Men and Case, this year’s festival will feature music from several Baltimore-area DJs, including 92Q’s Porkchop. Additional performers and surprises may be announced ahead of the event.