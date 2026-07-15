Listen Live
Close
Local

Baltimore Ranks Among Top 5 Cities for Credit Score Growth

Published on July 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
Source: Marcus Jones / Getty

Baltimore residents are making notable progress when it comes to improving their credit, according to a new WalletHub report.

The city ranked No. 5 among 100 major U.S. cities with the largest year-over-year credit score increases. WalletHub compared consumer financial data from the first quarter of 2026 with the same period in 2025.

Baltimore’s average credit score reached 610 during the first quarter of 2026, representing a 1.5% increase from the previous year.

Only Indianapolis, Chula Vista, San Bernardino and Detroit recorded larger percentage increases. Indianapolis topped the list with an average credit score of 613, up 3.03% year over year.

While Baltimore’s average score still falls within what is generally considered the fair credit range, the increase could indicate that more residents are making progress with debt management, payment history and credit utilization.

WalletHub recommends that consumers build credit by paying all bills on time, keeping credit card balances low and avoiding using more than 30% of their available credit limit. Paying credit card balances in full each month can also help prevent interest charges and reduce debt.

Keep scrolling to see the full list…


Indianapolis, Indiana — No. 1

Average score: 613

Chula Vista, California — No. 2

Average score: 640

San Bernardino, California — No. 3

Average score: 602

Detroit, Michigan — No. 4

Average score: 575

Baltimore, Maryland — No. 5

Average score: 610

Milwaukee, Wisconsin — No. 6

Average score: 613

Spokane, Washington — No. 7

Average score: 634

Anchorage, Alaska — No. 8

Average score: 645

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — No. 9

Average score: 646

Birmingham, Alabama — No. 10

Average score: 600

Bakersfield, California — No. 11

Average score: 619

Newark, New Jersey — No. 12

Average score: 600

Richmond, Virginia — No. 13

Average score: 623

Chesapeake, Virginia — No. 14

Average score: 628

Jersey City, New Jersey — No. 15

Average score: 641

Fremont, California — No. 16

Average score: 694

Memphis, Tennessee — No. 17

Average score: 596

San Antonio, Texas — No. 18

Average score: 615

Fort Worth, Texas — No. 19

Average score: 616

Albuquerque, New Mexico — No. 20

Average score: 637

Baltimore Ranks Among Top 5 Cities for Credit Score Growth was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Big Meech Speaks on BMF, Where He Stands With Brother Terry, & His NEW Master Plan

3 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

BGE Set to Resume Service Shutoffs After Customer Service Moratorium

Local  |  Editor Staff

At Least 30 Marylanders Sickened in Nationwide Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

95.9 FM Magic radio station logo and text "Magic's Summer in the City" with message "Magic 95.9 has everything to make your soul feel good this summer.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Magic’s Summer In The City

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

It Girl Goals: Gran Coramino Cutie Lori Harvey Named Chief Creative Advisor Of Kevin Hart’s Tequila Brand, Bikini Baaaawdied Baddie Slays Sizzling Shoot

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close