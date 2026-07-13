Listen Live
Close
Local

At Least 30 Marylanders Sickened in Cyclospora Outbreak

At Least 30 Marylanders Sickened in Nationwide Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

Published on July 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Fresh green spinach leaves with water drops
Source: Hernan Caputo / Getty

At least 30 people in Maryland have become sick as part of a nationwide outbreak of cyclosporiasis that has infected thousands across the country.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Symptoms can include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue. The illness may last for days or even weeks if left untreated.

Health officials are still working to determine the source of the outbreak. Cyclospora can spread when people consume food or water contaminated with fecal matter. Fresh produce can become contaminated through irrigation water or during growing, harvesting and processing.

As investigations continue, Maryland residents are being reminded to thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables before eating them.

“You should wash all your produce. It should be common practice,” said Darryl Pearce, owner of Lohr’s Orchard in Churchville.

Pearce said produce is exposed to soil, birds and other environmental conditions while growing in fields, making proper cleaning important even when items appear fresh.

“When we bring it in from the field, we do wash it — actually, I should say rinse it,” Pearce said. “When you get it home, you still need to wash your produce.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said investigators are reviewing potential clusters and possible sources of the illnesses, but no specific food item has been identified.

Dr. Jonathan Thierman, an emergency room physician with LifeBridge Health, said Cyclospora infections can be difficult to trace because symptoms may not appear until about a week after exposure.

That delay can make it harder for patients to remember exactly what they ate or where the contaminated food may have originated.

Despite concerns surrounding the outbreak, Pearce said it has not affected business at his Harford County orchard. He continues to encourage Maryland shoppers to rinse produce carefully before serving or eating it.

At Least 30 Marylanders Sickened in Nationwide Cyclosporiasis Outbreak was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Big Meech Speaks on BMF, Where He Stands With Brother Terry, & His NEW Master Plan

95.9 FM Magic radio station logo and text "Magic's Summer in the City" with message "Magic 95.9 has everything to make your soul feel good this summer.
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Magic’s Summer In The City

Music  |  Nia Noelle

"Spend My Life With You": Eric Benét Talks Music, Memories, and the One Voyage Cruise

Entertainment  |  Nia Noelle

Rick Ross & Rickey Smiley: Empowering HBCUs on the One Voyage Cruise

19 Items
Music  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close