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Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Sues His Mother Over $1.2 Million Estate Dispute

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Sues His Mother, Successor Trustee, for $1.2 Million in Prenup Dispute

Published on July 22, 2026

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Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Sues His Mother, Successor Trustee, for $1.2 Million in Prenup Dispute Nearly one year after the tragic death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, a legal battle has erupted over his estate.
Warner’s widow, Tenisha Warner, has filed a lawsuit against Malcolm’s mother, Pamela Warner, who serves as trustee of the Warner Family Trust. The lawsuit seeks more than $1.2 million in damages.
According to court documents, Tenisha claims Malcolm agreed in their prenuptial agreement to maintain a $1 million life insurance policy naming her as beneficiary. She also alleges he agreed to make annual payments, establish a retirement account and pay her $5,000 per month for her work as his chief of staff.
The lawsuit claims those obligations were never fulfilled before Malcolm’s sudden death.
Tenisha is asking the court to prevent any trust assets from being distributed until the dispute is resolved.
While the case is still in its early stages, it’s another reminder of how important estate planning can be. Even when families care deeply for one another, unclear financial arrangements can lead to difficult legal battles after a loved one passes away. SOURCE: TODAY

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