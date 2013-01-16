ESPN’s Stuart Scott Says His Cancer Is Back

On Twitter, the ESPN anchor Stuart Scott said, “I’m back in the fight. C reared its head again. Chemo every 2 weeks, but I’ll still work, still work out.”

ESPN spokesman Mike Soltys said Scott “plans to continue to work the best he can around his treatments.”

When asked about his feelings about Lance Armstrong who founded the charity ‘Livestrong’ to support cancer patients, Scott said via Twitter, “I’m 1 of millions of (cancer) survivors he’s helped. #grateful.”

Scott got ill in 2007 and underwent an emergency appendectomy. At that time doctors found a malignancy. He then underwent chemotherapy. Doctors were confident they had removed the cancerous tissue. Scott said at the time that he’s “not the type of guy to let this eat up my life.”

Also On Magic 95.9: