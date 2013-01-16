CLOSE
'Real Husbands Of Hollywood' Premieres To Rave Reviews [VIDEO]

The premiere of BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” is off to a hilarious start!

With Kevin Hart as the lead character of a group of men which includes Nelly, Boris Kodjoe, Robin Thicke, Duane Martin, Nick Cannon, and J.B. Smoove, RHOH is shaping up to be the funniest reality show that we’ve seen in a very long time — or as Hart says “the first un-reality show.”

In the first episode, we learn that Kevin has a crush on Nicole Ari Parker (Boris’ wife), Tisha Campbell-Martin (Duane’s wife) and Paula Patton (Robin’s wife). Robin is introduced to the group as a friend of Nelly’s, and the only reason that he is allowed into Kevin’s home is because he was dropped off by Paula — who Kevin doesn’t realize is his wife.

There is fighting (hilarious fighting, not Real Housewives of Everywhere fighting), jokes for days and if the clip for next week is any indication, which features Shaq and rapper Common, we can expect lots of celebrity cameos.

RHOH began as a spoof that aired during the broadcast of the 2011 BET Awards mocking the over the top antics often seen on reality television shows. Now it is poised to transform comedy, according to Hart:

We’re mocking what everybody makes fun of on a regular basis. It’s ridiculous.  They’re fighting. They’re going back and forth. We’re putting a group of men together that are talented enough and aren’t afraid to make fun of themselves. We’re catty. We’re not getting along. We’re getting along. We’re friends. We’re not friends, but we’re doing it in a fun way. It’s unique. It hasn’t been done, which means it will be big.

“It’s good, it’s original, it’s something different and it’s fresh for BET,” Hart told MTV News of the mockumentary-style show, which debuts on Tuesday night (January 15). “I can’t even say that it’s a comparison because it’s so different. Our job is to make fun of the ‘Basketball Wives of L.A.,’ ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County.’ You’re seeing a bunch of fake drama. It’s all drama between a bunch of men who act like women.”

See Hart discuss RHOH below:

See a few Twitter reactions to the show’s premiere below:

‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ airs on Monday at 10P/9C.

