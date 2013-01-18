CLOSE
Georgia Man Arrested 6 Years After Allegedly Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter, Hiding Body In Attic

Christian Vasquez, 28, is now in police custody in Georgia for allegedly killing his 2-year-old daughter, then hiding her body in the attic before fleeing the country, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

In 2007, Vasquez allegedly killed his 2-year-old daughter, Prisi, with a blow to the head; then, along with his wife and step-child, fled the United States for Mexico. It was at least a year before the toddler’s body was discovered.

Vasquez was arrested in July in the south central Mexican town of Puebla.

Read more from the AJC below:

In June 2008, a tip from a relative of the toddler’s mother led police to a rental home on Stillwater Drive, where Vasquez had lived with his family. The girl’s small body was found wrapped in plastic in the attic of the home, unknown even to the person renting the home at the time, police previously said.

The following month, Prisi Vasquez was buried in an infant grave at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, alongside her great-uncle.

Vasquez was indicted by a Gwinnett County grand jury on Aug. 27, 2008, charging him with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. A federal arrest warrant charging Vasquez with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was then obtained and the Gwinnett County DA also obtained a provisional arrest warrant to allow Mexican law enforcement to arrest Vasquez, Emerson said.

Vasquez is currently being held without bond.

