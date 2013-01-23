Kanye’s Ex Speaks On ‘Kim Kardashian

Brooke Crittendon who dated Kanye West from 2004 to 2006, told to a British tabloid about her former relationship with the rapper. She gave her opinion about his current romance with Kim Kardashian, revealing that she thinks Kim “fits into his brand.”

Crittendon said, “For Kanye, what other person besides Kim Kardashian is there? There’s Halle Berry, J.Lo and Beyonce, but they are all taken. She fits into his brand. Part of being untouchable is having what other people want. It’s about saying, ‘Everybody wants her and she wants me.’ That makes sense in Kanye’s world.”

She continued, “I know he has had a thing with her for a while. I’m sure he watched her [sex] tape. After we broke up, we caught up as friends and he mentioned her, I knew something was there … Them being together satisfies them for now. Having a baby ticks a box. She wanted kids and it’s his legacy”.

Crittendon, feels Kanye is now settling down with Kardsahian and having a baby because of Jay-Z and Beyonce. She told The Sun, “He admires Jay-Z and they are very close. Over the years Jay has been a role model to him. Whether it is starting to be more mature, taking chances with clothes or getting married and starting a family, ultimately he takes those cues from Jay.”

West and Kardashian are expecting a baby in July.

