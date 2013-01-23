CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kanye’s Ex Speaks On ‘Kim Kardashian

Leave a comment

Brooke Crittendon who dated Kanye West from 2004 to 2006, told to a British tabloid about her former relationship with the rapper. She gave her opinion about his current romance with Kim Kardashian, revealing that she thinks Kim “fits into his brand.”

Crittendon said, “For Kanye, what other person besides Kim Kardashian is there? There’s Halle Berry, J.Lo and Beyonce, but they are all taken. She fits into his brand. Part of being untouchable is having what other people want. It’s about saying, ‘Everybody wants her and she wants me.’ That makes sense in Kanye’s world.”

She continued, “I know he has had a thing with her for a while. I’m sure he watched her [sex] tape. After we broke up, we caught up as friends and he mentioned her, I knew something was there … Them being together satisfies them for now. Having a baby ticks a box. She wanted kids and it’s his legacy”.

Crittendon, feels Kanye is now settling down with Kardsahian and having a baby because of Jay-Z and Beyonce. She told The Sun, “He admires Jay-Z and they are very close. Over the years Jay has been a role model to him. Whether it is starting to be more mature, taking chances with clothes or getting married and starting a family, ultimately he takes those cues from Jay.”

West and Kardashian are expecting a baby in July.

Kanye’s Ex , Kim Kardashian , Speaks

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members…

  The place that is usually called the most wonderful place on earth took a scary turn for many over…
07.09.19
Crowd Chants “F*ck Trump!” During Live Segment on…

If you thought the hate for Donald Trump was confined to the people living in the United States, you need…
07.08.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant. Wonder made the news public on…
07.06.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close