Hadiya Pendleton: Slain Teen Appeared In Anti-Gang PSA [VIDEO]

Hadiya Pendleton (PHOTO CREDIT: All Voices)

Hadiya Pendleton, the 15-year-old Chicago teen who was gunned down in South Side Chicago’s Harsh park on Tuesday afternoon after school, appeared in a 2008  anti-gang PSA when she was in the 6th grade.

In the video, titled ‘THINK SMART,’ Hadiya and a classmate share statistics on gang violence and the importance of thinking smart. Other children in the video enact being dead as if shot by a gang member. In unison, the girls inform us that people have been shot for being in the wrong place and the wrong time.

The foreshadowing in that statement, coming from a young girl with her entire life ahead of her, is heartbreaking.

RELATED: WH Responds To Slaying Of Hadiya Pendleton, Petition Created Urging Obama To Attend Her Funeral

Watch the PSA below:

 

As previously reported by NewsOne, Hadiya performed at the Inauguration of President Obama just over one week ago. The president has not responded to a petition circulating asking that he attend her funeral, but he sent the family his and the First Lady’s condolences through White House spokesperson Jay Carney.

