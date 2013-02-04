Black Women Making Super Bowl History: Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys & Beyonce

For the first time in Super Bowl history African American women were the headliners: Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Beyonce w/ Kelly and Michelle.

Oscar/Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson performed “America the Beautiful” with the Sandy Hook Elementary School choir during the Super Bowl pregame show.

“It was emotional,” Hudson said during an appearance on Monday’s Today. “Before we went out, I hugged each and every one of them, and then we prayed a little bit, and then we got out there.”

Grammy winner and girl on fire Alicia Keys made history herself with her piano rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” officially was the longest in Super Bowl history, according to USA Today, after it clocked in at 156.4 seconds.

Then Queen B hit the stage for electrifying half time show. She even surprised her fans when she reconnected with Destiny’s Child sisters Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Her return was epic proving once again way she is the best entertainer of this generation.

Also On Magic 95.9: