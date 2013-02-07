CLOSE
National
Home

PETA Slams Beyoncé For Wearing Skins During Super Bowl Performance

Leave a comment

First Beyoncé (pictured) was criticized for not singing live at President Barack Obama’s Inauguration last month, now the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are skewering her for the outfit she sported during her halftime performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl, reports USA Today.

RELATED: Conservative Writer Wants Beyoncé To ‘Put A Dress On’

Apparently, the animal rights group was not pleased with the songstress’ wardrobe selection of leather, python, and iguana and are taking her to task. Beyoncé’s controversial outfit was created by New York City designer Rubin Singer and included a cropped black leather motorcycle jacket and leather bodysuit accented by python and iguana strips with lace insets.

PETA released the following statement with regards to Beyoncé’s seemingly unabashed display of her use of animal skins:

We would take a bet that if Beyoncé watched our video exposés here and here, she’d probably not want to be seen again in anything made of snakes, lizards, rabbits, or other animals who died painfully. Today’s fashions are trending toward humane vegan options, and Beyoncé’s Super Bowl outfit missed the mark on that score.

The animal activists organization’s ire was also raised when the performer wore a Christian Dior black mink coat to the inauguration last month.

Sound off!

Maybe Beyoncé will now think twice about sporting furs, mink eyelashes and skins?  Nah, I think not!

PETA Slams Beyoncé For Wearing Skins During Super Bowl Performance was originally published on newsone.com

Beyonce Knowles , PETA

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For…

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after…
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…

Brotha what?
07.15.19
Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not…
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close