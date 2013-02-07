PETA Slams Beyoncé For Wearing Skins During Super Bowl Performance

First Beyoncé (pictured) was criticized for not singing live at President Barack Obama’s Inauguration last month, now the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) are skewering her for the outfit she sported during her halftime performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl, reports USA Today.

Apparently, the animal rights group was not pleased with the songstress’ wardrobe selection of leather, python, and iguana and are taking her to task. Beyoncé’s controversial outfit was created by New York City designer Rubin Singer and included a cropped black leather motorcycle jacket and leather bodysuit accented by python and iguana strips with lace insets.

PETA released the following statement with regards to Beyoncé’s seemingly unabashed display of her use of animal skins:

We would take a bet that if Beyoncé watched our video exposés here and here, she’d probably not want to be seen again in anything made of snakes, lizards, rabbits, or other animals who died painfully. Today’s fashions are trending toward humane vegan options, and Beyoncé’s Super Bowl outfit missed the mark on that score.

The animal activists organization’s ire was also raised when the performer wore a Christian Dior black mink coat to the inauguration last month.

Maybe Beyoncé will now think twice about sporting furs, mink eyelashes and skins? Nah, I think not!

