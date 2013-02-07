CLOSE
Fashion Guru Andre Leon Talley To Take His Divatude to Late Night TV?

The world-renowned contributing editor to “Vogue,” André Leon Talley (pictured), is reportedly in the final throes of inking a deal to bring his larger-than-life persona to the small screen via a late night talk show, according to E! Online.

As one of the most authoritative voices in the fashion industry, the 6-foot-6 Talley and the production company, Electus, will serve as co-executive producers of the gabfest. Reportedly, the show will probably wind up on a cable channel as opposed to a major network.

Talley, whose string of high-powered connections that run the gamut from A-list entertainers, politicos, to the crème de la crème of fashionistas, has said he wants his TV platform to be “a show that blends Dick Cavett’s approach to eloquence and sophistication with unparalleled access into my international fashion lifestyle. A forum where unique stories will be told and inspirations shared,” he told Women’s Wear Daily.

The man who only gets prime front seat passes to all of the world’s top fashion shows is no stranger to TV. For over a year, he has been a fashion correspondent for “Entertainment Tonight.” Tally teamed up with Tyra Banks and served as a judge on “America’s Top Model” from 2009 to 2011. He has also dabbled in acting, with cameos in films such as “Sex and the City: The Movie,” “The September Issue” and “Valentino: The Last Emperor.”

Talley reportedly will not cut ties with Vogue, the publication that made him a star.

Congratulations Dre!

Fashion Guru Andre Leon Talley To Take His Divatude to Late Night TV? was originally published on newsone.com

