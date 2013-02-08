GRAMMYS SPECIAL: Gregory Porter: “My Life Has Changed In So Many Ways.” [INTERVIEW]

[ooyala code=”xmb3M2OTqw7zoJ_zX-40Ecr0DuUZV_pZ”]

Phenomenal soul/jazz singer Gregory Porter’s “Real Good Hands” off his dynamite Motéma Music release Be Good, has received a Best Traditional R&B Performance nomination for the 55th Annual Grammy® Awards, broadcasting live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10, 2013.

This marks Porter’s second Grammy nomination. His first was in the Best Jazz Vocal Album category for Water, his breakthrough debut album (a rare feat), which was released in 2010 and featured the international hit “1960 What?”.

