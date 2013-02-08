Jesse Jackson Jr. Reportedly Faces Jail Time Over Campaign Finance Violations

Jesse Jackson Jr. is considering a plea deal from federal authorities who are investigating whether he misused campaign funds, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

SEE ALSO: NYC Subway Riders Receive Bloody Metrocards

The former representative may serve prison time if he accepts the deal. “Significant jail time is now definitely a part of the deal,” said a source close to the probe. “But I think [Jackson’s wife] Sandi, feels like she was thrown under the bus by her husband, ” now that a separate probe has begun on her, a second source told the Sun-Times.

Sandi Jackson reportedly was shocked by the campaign finance abuse disclosures against her husband, who is accused of spending 40,000 on a Rolex with campaign funds.

SEE ALSO: Polio Vaccinators Killed In Nigeria

Here is more from the Sun-Times:

This disclosure follows in the wake of an exclusive report Tuesday by Sneed and Sun-Times political reporter Natasha Korecki, revealing the feds’ financial probe of the once-politically powerful Jackson couple has evolved into two separate investigations, with federal authorities now taking an independent look at former Ald. Sandi Jackson. Though Sandi Jackson was encouraged to become a Chicago alderman by her husband, the two passed like ships in the night, shuttling between their homes in Washington, D.C., and Chicago in order to be with their two children. Sandi Jackson resigned from her 7th Ward aldermanic position last month. The federal scrutiny includes access to and use of her husband’s congressional campaign money, including credit card charges, as well as the movement of money from one account to another, sources say. In his resignation letter, Jesse Jackson Jr. acknowledged a federal probe and indicated his attorneys were working with federal authorities on it. Federal sources cautioned, however, authorities were still weighing whether charges are warranted in Sandi Jackson’s case. “They are trying to sort it out right now and trying to figure out exactly what to do with her,” said one source close to the former alderman. Sandi Jackson was advised to get a lawyer at least four months ago. For years, Sandi Jackson was paid nearly $5,000 a month from her husband’s campaign fund through her consulting firm, J. Donatella & Associates. The payments continued, even after Jesse Jackson Jr. checked into a mental health facility last year and — except for a robo-call — did not campaign for the Nov. 6 election, which he won.

Sandi Jackson has not responded to reports regarding her husband or a possible pending probe against her.

Jesse Jackson Jr. Reportedly Faces Jail Time Over Campaign Finance Violations was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Magic 95.9: