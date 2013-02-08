CLOSE
National
Home

Jesse Jackson Jr. Reportedly Faces Jail Time Over Campaign Finance Violations

Leave a comment

Jesse Jackson Jr. is considering a plea deal from federal authorities who are investigating whether he misused campaign funds, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

SEE ALSO: NYC Subway Riders Receive Bloody Metrocards

The former representative may serve prison time if he accepts the deal. “Significant jail time is now definitely a part of the deal,” said a source close to the probe. “But I think [Jackson’s wife] Sandi, feels like she was thrown under the bus by her husband, ” now that a separate probe has begun on her, a second source told the Sun-Times.

Sandi Jackson reportedly was shocked by the campaign finance abuse disclosures against her husband, who is accused of spending 40,000 on a Rolex with campaign funds.

SEE ALSO: Polio Vaccinators Killed In Nigeria

Here is more from the Sun-Times:

This disclosure follows in the wake of an exclusive report Tuesday by Sneed and Sun-Times political reporter Natasha Korecki, revealing the feds’ financial probe of the once-politically powerful Jackson couple has evolved into two separate investigations, with federal authorities now taking an independent look at former Ald. Sandi Jackson.

Though Sandi Jackson was encouraged to become a Chicago alderman by her husband, the two passed like ships in the night, shuttling between their homes in Washington, D.C., and Chicago in order to be with their two children. Sandi Jackson resigned from her 7th Ward aldermanic position last month.

The federal scrutiny includes access to and use of her husband’s congressional campaign money, including credit card charges, as well as the movement of money from one account to another, sources say.

In his resignation letter, Jesse Jackson Jr. acknowledged a federal probe and indicated his attorneys were working with federal authorities on it. Federal sources cautioned, however, authorities were still weighing whether charges are warranted in Sandi Jackson’s case.

“They are trying to sort it out right now and trying to figure out exactly what to do with her,” said one source close to the former alderman. Sandi Jackson was advised to get a lawyer at least four months ago.

For years, Sandi Jackson was paid nearly $5,000 a month from her husband’s campaign fund through her consulting firm, J. Donatella & Associates. The payments continued, even after Jesse Jackson Jr. checked into a mental health facility last year and — except for a robo-call — did not campaign for the Nov. 6 election, which he won.

Sandi Jackson has not responded to reports regarding her husband or a possible pending probe against her.

Jesse Jackson Jr. Reportedly Faces Jail Time Over Campaign Finance Violations was originally published on newsone.com

Jesse Jackson Jr

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members…

  The place that is usually called the most wonderful place on earth took a scary turn for many over…
07.09.19
Crowd Chants “F*ck Trump!” During Live Segment on…

If you thought the hate for Donald Trump was confined to the people living in the United States, you need…
07.08.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant. Wonder made the news public on…
07.06.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close