I’ve been waiting for the perfect time to relive the moment Michelle Williams fell on “106 & Park,” or the time Beyonce shut down Kelly in a prehistoric interview about the ex members of Destiny’s Child. With the trio planning a reunion at the 2013 Super Bowl, what better time than now to bask in the funny bloopers that have come out of DC.

Check out the 8 slip-ups that will forever bring myself and #TeamBeautiful joy at any time of sorrow!

Don’t Say LaTavia Around Beyonce!

If you really search, you can find so many gems on YouTube. Like the time Beyonce shut down Kelly Rowland for mentioning former Destiny’s Child member Latavia. Beyonce may be the sweetest thing since apple pie now but back them, she was a cold-hearted killer!

8 Destiny’s Child Bloopers We Can’t Stop Laughing At was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Shamika Sanders, Staff Writer Posted January 22, 2013

Also On Magic 95.9: