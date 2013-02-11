Chicago police are currently investigating two men suspected in the shooting death of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton (pictured) and reportedly plan to bring charges against the men Monday evening, according to the Chicago Tribune.

RELATED: Hadiya Pendleton’s Father On Her Murder: ‘This Isn’t Political, This Is Personal’

The men, aged 18 and 20, were apprehended at East 67th Street and South Chicago Avenue in Chicago’s notorious South Side neighborhood, sometime between late Saturday and early Sunday. Pendleton was shot and killed in the area January 29th after leaving school with friends. The murder came days after Pendleton performed at President Barack Obama’s inauguration with her college-prep band.

According to sources, the gunman who opened fire on Hadiya and her friends in Vivian Gordon Harsh Park was riding in a Nissan Sentra. That same vehicle was one of two police pulled over while arresting the men.

Watch a news report about Pendleton’s murder here:

While police noted the victims weren’t involved in gangs, they suspect the gunmen mistook them for rival gang members. The area has also been suspected of harboring a burgeoning gang rivalry among factions of the Gangster Disciples. One of the suspects also has a prior weapons conviction, according to reports.

No charges have been filed against the men as of press time, but officials hope to do so Monday evening. Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy said, “We will bring this all to closure, probably sometime this evening we’re anticipating hopefully that we’ll have charges.”

The suspects are being held at Area Central police headquarters in South Side pending further investigation.

RELATED: Tea Party Congressman Criticizes Michelle Obama For Attending Hadiya Pendleton’s Funeral

Hadiya Pendleton: Two Men Questioned In Death Of Teen was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Magic 95.9: