Our Moments
2013 Grammy Award Winners: Frank Ocean, Jay-Z & Beyonce Score Big!

The hype is over! The 2013 Grammy Awards came and went and brought with it plenty of memorable/”giffable” moments. From Frank Ocean snagging “Best Urban Contemporary Album” to Jay-Z dissing The Dream’s tacky choice of hat during his acceptance speech, the Grammys didn’t disappoint.

Check out who won the golden gramophone, below:

Record of The Year– “Somebody That I Used To Know” Gotye Ft. Kimbra

Best New Artist– FUN.

Song of The Year– “We Are Young” FUN. Featuring Janelle Monáe

Best Pop Vocal Album– “Stronger” Kelly Clarkson

Best Pop Solo Performance– “Set Fire To The Rain (Live)” Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance– ”Somebody That I Used To Know” Gotye Featuring Kimbra

Best Rap Album– “Take Care” Drake

Best Rap Performance– “N****s In Paris” Jay-Z & Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration– “No Church in the Wild” Jay-Z & Kanye West Featuring Frank Ocean & The-Dream

Best R&B Album– “Black Radio” Robert Glasper Experiment

Best Urban Contemporary Album– “Channel Orange” Frank Ocean

Best R&B Performance– “Climax” Usher

Best Traditional R&B Performance– “Love On Top” Beyonce

2013 Grammy Award Winners: Frank Ocean, Jay-Z & Beyonce Score Big!

