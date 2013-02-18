CLOSE
Our Moments
Home

#OurMoments Ruth Simmons Becomes The First African-American President Of An Ivy League University

Leave a comment

Ruth Simmons grew up the youngest of 12 children in East Texas, during a time in our country when blatant racism, particularly in the South meant violence and civil unrest. As a result, her sharecropper parents were very strict, and even tough with their children. They even taught them how to walk on the sidewalk and avoid passing White folks. It was that serious.

Must Read: #OurMoments: Wayne Brady On Breaking Black Boundaries On TV

Simmons continued to dream despite the harsh realities of her environment, and getting an education was one of her top priorities. In an interview with PBS, Simmons recalled a moment when she asked her mom if she could go to college one day. Her mom gave her a strange look, because at the time it seemed like an impossible idea due to lack of funding. But guess what? Simmons not only graduated at the top of her high school class, but she also won a scholarship to Dillard University in New Orleans and ended up becoming a trailblazer in Black History with several landmark firsts achieved.

In 2001, Ruth Simmons became the first African-American president of an Ivy League university, as well as Brown University’s first female president. Prior to this appointment, she served as the first African-American female president of a major college or university when she took the teaching reins at Smith College in 1995.

Simmons resigned her post in 2011, but left with a high approval rating from her students. Today, she is a professor of Comparative Literature and Africana studies at Brown and will forever b regarded as a vanguard woman who has demonstrated the power of education to transform lives.

Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter!

More Black History:

#OurMoments: Gabby Douglas Becomes First African-American All Around Olympic Champion

#OurMoments: NAACP President Ben Jealous On Troy Davis’ Impact On Black Youth

Check Out This Stunning Gallery!

#OurMoments Ruth Simmons Becomes The First African-American President Of An Ivy League University was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

our moments , Ruth Simmons

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
Violent Fight Caught on Video Between Family Members…

  The place that is usually called the most wonderful place on earth took a scary turn for many over…
07.09.19
Crowd Chants “F*ck Trump!” During Live Segment on…

If you thought the hate for Donald Trump was confined to the people living in the United States, you need…
07.08.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant

Amid recent rumors of “health challenges,” Stevie Wonder revealed that he needs a kidney transplant. Wonder made the news public on…
07.06.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of…

She wore an ensemble created by reality tv star Angel Brinks.
07.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close