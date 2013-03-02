CLOSE
Report: Ice-T Files For Divorce Because Wife CoCo Apparently Cheated

According to VH1.com, as Bay-area rapper, AP.9, continues to tell the world that he had sex with Coco, 33, wife of rapper turned-turned-actor Ice-T, 54, reports are surfacing that Ice has filed for divorce.

In an interview with HollywoodLife.com, AP.9 said that he was exposing Coco to clear his name:

“We had sex,” AP.9 says. “I don’t know who made the first move. It wasn’t making love; it was just sex.”  “

We had sex unprotected. I really hope she isn’t pregnant!”

“She did an interview and said, ‘Oh, he was a super fan  everywhere I went he showed up and ran up to me talking pictures. She threw me under the bus like I was some groupie stalking her.”

 AP.9 claims that he spoke with Ice-T about it and admitted the one-night stand to the veteran rapper and actor:

“He called me and said, ‘My wife wouldn’t f**k with you. You need to tell the truth because my wife wouldn’t do that.’ So I told Ice-T: ‘You want the truth? OK. Me and your wife had sex!’”

AP.9 said,  ‘I got respect for Ice, and I’m not mad at her. But don’t lie about me. Everyone is looking at me like I’m the bad guy. I don’t have a reason to lie. But she has a reason to lie. She’s the one who’s married.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, Ice-T tweeted his outrage over the pictures that his wife took with AP.9 while in Las Vegas performing in a topless peepshow:

“Coco’s in Vegas. She has given me her explanation of the pics on the net from her first weeks out there with some dude. She said he knew someone in the crew from our show and would pop up where ever they would go. He also said he knew me. I don’t know dude.

Regardless.. They would take Posed pics every time. Most of them disrespectful and in bad taste. She’s made me look.. And feel like sh-t.

I say this on Twitter because there’s no way to avoid the obvious misconduct of a married couple. That’s it. Any more questions ask @Cocosworld.

Don’t get it twisted… I’m not happy about this sh-t.”

CoCo did apologize to her husband for taking photos that were in “poor taste.”

