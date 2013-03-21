CLOSE
Cedric The Entertainer New Host 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'

Cedric the Entertainer will be the new host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” which begin its 12th season in syndication this fall.

Cedric said in a statement, “I’m truly looking forward to hosting Millionaire ”“The show is a modern day game show GIANT, and the team at Disney-ABC has been great at putting the right elements together over 11 seasons. I’m excited to entertain all those who watch and play as season 12 launches … It’s going to be a good time every day!!”

Cedric the Entertainer can also be seen in TV Land’s “The Soul Man,” a spinoff of “Hot in Cleveland.”

