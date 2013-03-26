Brandy On Loving Her Dark Skin

During a interview with Eurweb.com Brandy was asked, “Did she have to struggle with loving her brown skin and recognizing her beauty”?

Below is her response:

“Absolutely. Just…my mom used to always say, you know Brandy you have a unique beauty. You know it wasn’t the typical what you see on magazines. You know just having far apart eyes and having different features, you know, high cheek bones and different things you kinda have to grow into. I definitely struggled with that. I didn’t think I was you know cute for a very long time. But, I know it’s kinda cliche’ to say that inner beauty it comes from within. But, it really does. When you work on yourself and when you take care of yourself and take care of your body, you grow into your beauty. You realize that no one looks like you, no one can be you, no one is you but you. And you really connect with that and embrace that. You know it took a long time to get to that point, but I definitely feel where Kelly is coming from. You would never think, cause’ I’ve known Kelly for a very, very long time and she always seem to be so…..not only confident but she was always beautiful within. So it just always…showed through her eyes and through her smile and everything. You never would’ve known that. And I’m just glad that she’s able to not only recognize her inner beauty but recognize her outer beauty. Because you are a BAD You know what! I don’t wanna say it on camera!”

“It’s great to be in a position where you can be honest and realize that you know, your light or your celebrity can be a testimony to other people to not feel like their alone. You know you want to be relatable and I love that about Kelly that she’s relatable and you just…feel like she’s your sister and I know my fans, they feel like I’m auntie or big sis or cousin because they feel like they can relate and that’s so important. So many of us don’t wanna feel by ourselves, like we’re the only ones going through something. Because it’s not true.”

