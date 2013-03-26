CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Brandy On Loving Her Dark Skin

Leave a comment

brandy1

During a interview with Eurweb.com Brandy was asked, “Did she have to  struggle with loving her brown skin and recognizing her beauty”?

Below is her response:

“Absolutely.  Just…my mom used to always say, you know Brandy you have a unique beauty.  You know it wasn’t the typical what you see on magazines.  You know just having far apart eyes and having different features, you know, high cheek bones and different things you kinda have to grow into. I definitely struggled with that.  I didn’t think I was you know cute for a very long time.  But, I know it’s kinda cliche’ to say that inner beauty it comes from within.  But, it really does.  When you work on yourself and when you take care of yourself and take care of your body, you grow into your beauty.  You realize that no one looks like you, no one can be you, no one is you but you. And you really connect with that and embrace that.  You know it took a long time to get to that point, but I definitely feel where Kelly is coming from.  You would never think, cause’ I’ve known Kelly for a very, very long time and she always seem to be so…..not only confident but she was always beautiful within. So it just always…showed through her eyes and through her smile and everything.  You never would’ve known that.  And I’m just glad that she’s able to not only recognize her inner beauty but recognize her outer beauty.  Because you are a BAD You know what!  I don’t wanna say it on camera!”

“It’s great to be in a position where you can be honest and realize that you know, your light or your celebrity can be a testimony to other people to not feel like their alone.  You know you want to be relatable and I love that about Kelly that she’s relatable and you just…feel like she’s your sister and I know my fans, they feel like I’m auntie or big sis or cousin because they feel like they can relate and that’s so important.  So many of us don’t wanna feel by ourselves, like we’re the only ones going through something. Because it’s not true.”

Brandy , On Being Dark Skin

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her…

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset…
02.15.19
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s…

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her…
02.15.19
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With…

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her…
02.14.19
Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And…

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white…
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…

Imagine being too controversial for a resolution recognizing Black History Month when you’re black. That’s what happened to Colin Kaepernick as Wisconsin Republicans stripped…
02.14.19
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close