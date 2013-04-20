The first images of Boston Marathon terror suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, after he was apprehended by law enforcement have surfaced and the ATF has confirmed their authenticity.

The images are grainy and show Tsarnaev at the moment of capture and being placed into the ambulance.

RELATED: Boston Marathon Bomber: Tamerlan Tsarnaev Death Photo Surfaces [EXTREMELY GRAPHIC]

As previously reported by NewsOne, after a close to a 24 hour massive manhunt, Tsarnaev was captured after having been holed up in a boat in a backyard in Watertown. After the FBI’s stay inside warning was lifted, a man went outside of his home and discovered Tsarnaev, in the tarp-covered boat in his backyard and called 911. A helicopter using heat imaging technology confirmed that there was a live body on the boat.

After extensive gunfire, a seriously injured Tsarnaev was captured alive. Miraculously, he had eluded law enforcement perimeter by about one block.

FBI officials explained that Tsarnaev will not receive a Miranda warning before being interrogated due to a public safety exemption when there is terrorism or threats to national security or acts of terrorism.

RELATED: TMZ Links Boston Marathon Terror Suspect To Hip-Hop, Black Twitter Frustration Erupts

Explaining during a press conference why the White House had largely remained quiet during the dramatic events, President Barack Obama’s statement was brief:

“In the age of instant information, it’s important not to jump to conclusions. But it’s important that we get this right. That’s why we have investigations.

“We will determine what happened. Whatever agenda drove these men to these heinous acts, they failed.” CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS

CAPTURED: First Images Of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Magic 95.9: