CLOSE
National
Home

CAPTURED: First Images Of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Leave a comment

Dzhokhar TsarnaevThe first images of Boston Marathon terror suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, after he was apprehended by law enforcement have surfaced and the ATF has confirmed their authenticity.

The images are grainy and show Tsarnaev at the moment of capture and being placed into the ambulance.

RELATED: Boston Marathon Bomber: Tamerlan Tsarnaev Death Photo Surfaces [EXTREMELY GRAPHIC]

As previously reported by NewsOne, after a close to a 24 hour massive manhunt, Tsarnaev was captured after having been holed up in a boat in a backyard in Watertown. After the FBI’s stay inside warning was lifted, a man went outside of his home and discovered Tsarnaev, in the tarp-covered boat in his backyard and called 911. A helicopter using heat imaging technology confirmed that there was a live body on the boat.

After extensive gunfire, a seriously injured Tsarnaev was captured alive. Miraculously, he had eluded law enforcement perimeter by about one block.

FBI officials explained that Tsarnaev will not receive a Miranda warning before being interrogated due to a public safety exemption when there is terrorism or threats to national security or acts of terrorism.

RELATED: TMZ Links Boston Marathon Terror Suspect To Hip-Hop, Black Twitter Frustration Erupts

Explaining during a press conference why the White House had largely remained quiet during the dramatic events, President Barack Obama’s statement was brief:

“In the age of instant information, it’s important not to jump to conclusions. But it’s important that we get this right. That’s why we have investigations.

“We will determine what happened. Whatever agenda drove these men to these heinous acts, they failed.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS

CAPTURED: First Images Of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was originally published on newsone.com

Boston Marathon bombing , Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her…

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset…
02.15.19
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s…

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her…
02.15.19
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With…

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her…
02.14.19
Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And…

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white…
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…

Imagine being too controversial for a resolution recognizing Black History Month when you’re black. That’s what happened to Colin Kaepernick as Wisconsin Republicans stripped…
02.14.19
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close