Detroit Dollar Stores Mock Black Customers On Social Media

It’s not uncommon for businesses to use social media to attract and engage with their customers, but several metro Detroit party stores were caught using it to mock its patrons.

Fox 2 News Detroit reports that cellphone photos of Black part store customers with racist comments underneath them began appearing on Instagram. The customers faces are clearly seen and none of them were aware that their photos had been taken. Some of the victims of the vicious online attacks are children, like in the photo above.

Below are a few more photos with the accompanying comments.

COMMENT: They probably stole those dogs.

COMMENT: David trying to bleach this burnt kahpa

Some people later found the photos and called Fox 2 to investigate who exactly took them.The images were tracked to Instagram user, bkoftheday, who is the son of a party store owner in Warren, Mich. When Fox 2 got a hold of the father, he seemed to be very upset over his son’s behavior.

“I apologize to the people,” he said. “I apologize to little kids, to grown men. I will apologize to everybody about my son.”

The man claims his son worked for him at the store but has fired him because of his actions. Check out the full news story below.

Detroit Dollar Stores Mock Black Customers On Social Media was originally published on newsone.com

