Detroit Resident To City, State Officials: If You Can’t Do The Job, Get Y’all As*es Out Of Office!

It’s not hard to find a Detroit resident who’s willing to go on camera and complain about the city and the politicians elected to run it. But Melinda Brown Duncan did more than complain. She went H.A.M

Melinda doesn’t need much of an introduction, but well give you a preview what she told a Fox 2 News reporter recently.

(Mayor) Dave Bing and the Governor, ya’ll problem is you all just sitting up there and collecting a check. If ya’ll really wanna run the city of Detroit, come around here in every block in the city of Detroit and look through these houses. If they ain’t no good, tear they a*ses down so people can stop filing dead relatives in these damn houses. And pay these damn Detroit muthafu*kin’ cops what they suppose to earn for being out here protecting the citizens of Detroit.

And Melinda went in some more. Before ending her special message to The City, she told the mayor, governor and any other official who cared to listen to kiss something very special. You must check this video out!

