CLOSE
National
Home

Detroit Resident To City, State Officials: If You Can’t Do The Job, Get Y’all As*es Out Of Office!

Leave a comment

Melinda Brown Duncan Detroit

It’s not hard to find a Detroit resident who’s willing to go on camera and complain about the city and the politicians elected to run it. But Melinda Brown Duncan did more than complain. She went H.A.M

SEE ALSO: Grandma Used 11-Year-Old Granddaughter To Shoplift?

Melinda doesn’t need much of an introduction, but well give you a preview what she told a Fox 2 News reporter recently.

(Mayor) Dave Bing and the Governor, ya’ll problem is you all just sitting up there and collecting a check. If ya’ll really wanna run the city of Detroit, come around here in every block in the city of Detroit and look through these houses. If they ain’t no good, tear they a*ses down so people can stop filing dead relatives in these damn houses. And pay these damn Detroit muthafu*kin’ cops what they suppose to earn for being out here protecting the citizens of Detroit.

And Melinda went in some more. Before ending her special message to The City, she told the mayor, governor and any other official who cared to listen to kiss something very special. You must check this video out!

Detroit Resident To City, State Officials: If You Can’t Do The Job, Get Y’all As*es Out Of Office! was originally published on newsone.com

Melinda Brown Duncan

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her…

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset…
02.15.19
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s…

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her…
02.15.19
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With…

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her…
02.14.19
Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And…

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white…
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…

Imagine being too controversial for a resolution recognizing Black History Month when you’re black. That’s what happened to Colin Kaepernick as Wisconsin Republicans stripped…
02.14.19
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close