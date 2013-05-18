Looking Back On Secretariat 40 Years Ago

As another Kentucy Dirby winner loses in the preakness the question keeps coming up. Will there ever be another triple crown winner? 40 years ago today Secretariat won his second race of the triple crown at the Preakness Stakes here in Baltimore. Take alook at history.

Vote On BET’S Best Group Award

<body bgcolor=”#FFFFFF” leftmargin=”0″ topmargin=”0″ marginwidth=”0″ marginheight=”0″>

<!– Save for Web Slices (Untitled-1) –>

<table id=”Table_01″ width=”600″ height=”230″ border=”0″ cellpadding=”0″ cellspacing=”0″>

<tr>

<td><a href=”http://www.facebook.com/pages/Magic-959-Baltimore/108408962542926″ target=”_blank”><img src=”http://rone92q.files.wordpress.com/2012/03/magic-table_01.jpg” alt=”” width=”119″ height=”159″ border=”0″></a></td>

<td>

<img src=”http://rone92q.files.wordpress.com/2012/03/magic-table_02.jpg” width=”365″ height=”159″ alt=””></td>

<td><a href=”http://twitter.com/Magic959Bmore” target=”_blank”><img src=”http://rone92q.files.wordpress.com/2012/03/magic-table_03.jpg” alt=”” width=”116″ height=”159″ border=”0″></a></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td colspan=”3″><a href=”https://magicbaltimore.com/mobile/magicbaltimore/streaming-app” target=”_blank”><img src=”http://rone92q.files.wordpress.com/2012/03/magic-table_04.jpg” alt=”” width=”600″ height=”74″ border=”0″></a></td>

</tr>

</table>

<!– End Save for Web Slices –>

</body>

Also On Magic 95.9: