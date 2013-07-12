We all know that Geraldo Rivera is a cheerleader for Team Zimmerman, but his recent commentary on “Fox and Friends” has crossed the line.

RELATED: Black People For Paula Deen And George Zimmerman: Your Black Cards Are Eternally Revoked

First, the Fox News host said that MSNBC host Al Sharpton forced Florida prosecutors to bring what he feels is a weak case against George Zimmerman–the man who admitted to shooting unarmed Trayvon Martin.

RELATED: Jury In Zimmerman Trial May Consider Lesser Charge

“This was a case brought because of political pressure — race politics in this country,” the Fox News host opined. “I hate to say it. I hold the Rev. Al Sharpton in much higher regard than many of my colleagues… But I strongly believe that the Rev. Al is the catalyst behind murder two charge six weeks after the incident.”

RELATED: Zimmerman Verdict? Everything Is Up To The Jury Now

Oh, it gets worse. He even tells viewers that the women on the jury would have shot the unarmed teen, just as Zimmerman did.

“I see those six ladies in the jury putting themselves on that rainy night, in that housing complex that has just been burglarized by three or four different groups of black youngsters from the adjacent community. So, it’s a dark night. A 6-foot-2-inch, hoodie-wearing stranger is in the immediate housing complex. How would the ladies of the jury have that have reacted? I submit that if they were armed, that they would have shot and killed Trayvon Martin a lot sooner than George Zimmerman did. This is self defense.”

Geraldo, indeed, is a piece work. We’d prefer to say he is a piece of something else that rhymes with “it,” but we won’t go there.

Watch Geraldo Rivera’s commentary on Trayvon Martin:

Geraldo Rivera: Jury Would Have Shot Trayvon Martin, Too was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Magic 95.9: