TJMS: If You Missed It
Hampton University Student Forced to Prove She was Muslim to Get a University ID

Roland Martin talks with Hampton University student Melonna Clarke about being forced to get two letters to prove she was Muslim in order to obtain a university ID.

Clarke explains to Martin that she was ordered to get permission letters from both the university’s chaplain and her mosque. Since then she has carried around her papers just in case she is questioned again about attire or religious background.

Listen to the full interview above to hear her whole story.

(Photo: Twitter)

Hampton University Student Forced to Prove She was Muslim to Get a University ID was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Hampton University

