The D.L. Hughley Show
Why Fighting Is Good For Relationships [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

A D.L. Hughley Show listener and her boyfriend just can’t stop fighting? What should they do? And, is what they’re doing such a bad thing?

Listen to the audio below to find out why Dr. Jennifer Verdolin, an animal behavior expert and author of Wild Connections, says fighting can actually be better than not fighting, as well as what she’d prescribe to instantly settle ANY argument.

